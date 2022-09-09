Read full article on original website
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
St. Jude treatments push childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80%
ST. LOUIS – On September 24 at Ballpark Village, you can participate in this family-friendly event taking place across the nation. It’s raising funds to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962.
kbia.org
‘Dad's dying. You have stage one colon cancer. Also, you may have given it to your child not knowing.’
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about Angie’s own experiences with colorectal cancer and about how this condition impacted them...
Missouri Botanical Garden To Offer Evening Hours in September
See all of the fall blooms during the golden hour
Dogs may be euthanized after man’s heart attack
A 61-year-old St. Louis man was reportedly attacked and killed by dogs two months ago.
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
Into ‘The Darkness’: St. Louis haunted house ranked 4th scariest in US
Are you prepared to take a trip into "The Darkness"? This St. Louis haunted house is opening at the end of the month and ranked as the fourth scariest haunted house in America.
KSDK
New information on fatal shooting of 2 children near Fairground Park
"We really want to take a step back and figure out what are all the root causes," says coordinator at St. Louis Area Prevention Commission. This, after two kids die.
St. Peters man going to court for a second time over sunflowers in yard
The City of St. Peters is taking a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
insideedition.com
Woman Thanks Man Who Performed Heimlich Maneuver on Her in Missouri Restaurant
When a woman started choking in a restaurant, help was close by. Richard Irwin was in the right place during Sarah Schlereth’s moment of need. He was waiting for a food order at Mann Meats in Florissant, Missouri, when Sarah, a stranger, walked up to him and his wife, Doretta, who said she could tell something was wrong. Surveillance video shows Richard performing the Heimlich maneuver on Sarah. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Six turtles rescued from Chesterfield park after getting thrown in trash
Six turtles are rescued from a Chesterfield park after being thrown out in a nearby trash can.
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
Great Forest Park Balloon Race celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend
ST. LOUIS – A half-century of hot air, and for once I’m not responsible. Full credit goes to the Great Forest Park Balloon Race. They celebrate their 50th anniversary this weekend. Balloon Race Spokesperson Jessica Stegen and PNC Sponsor Michael Scully joined us to preview the event. For...
KMOV
St. Peters business park welcomes newest distributor, projects $600 million in total investment by 2024
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly $600 million in investment and subsequent tax revenue is coming to St. Peters, as the Premiere 370 business park expands to include new distributors. The 850-acre business park can be seen from Highway 370 in St. Charles County, and while it may not get...
KSDK
3 dogs could be euthanized after deadly attack in North St. Louis
The health department released a statement that recommends euthanasia for the dogs involved in a deadly July attack. The owner has five days to file an appeal.
$800M beef processing facility coming to Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A new state-of-the-art beef processing facility is in the works for Warren County. American Foods Group, LLC’s (AFG) will operate the facility, which broke ground on its site Monday near Wright City. This marks the beginning of a project that is expected to generate at least a $1 billion impact in the state.
Defendant Tim Norman testifies in murder-for-hire trial
After a brief delay in proceedings Tuesday morning, the man accused of plotting to have his nephew murdered for an insurance payout took the stand in his own defense.
Teen and 9-year-old shot in north St. Louis
A teenager and a 9-year-old were shot Monday in north St. Louis.
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
Man kicks door open in University City home invasion, family escapes
A University City family escaped their home safely after a man kicked open a door during a home invasion last weekend.
rejournals.com
Keystone Construction to begin $4 million outdoor entertainment space at District of St. Louis
Keystone Construction Company has kicked off the next phase of development with The Staenberg Group at The District of St. Louis in Chesterfield, Missouri, with its new $4 million outdoor entertainment space: The Hub. Slated for completion by Spring 2023, The Hub will serve as the heart of The District,...
