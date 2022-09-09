ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

St. Jude treatments push childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80%

ST. LOUIS – On September 24 at Ballpark Village, you can participate in this family-friendly event taking place across the nation. It’s raising funds to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
insideedition.com

Woman Thanks Man Who Performed Heimlich Maneuver on Her in Missouri Restaurant

When a woman started choking in a restaurant, help was close by. Richard Irwin was in the right place during Sarah Schlereth’s moment of need. He was waiting for a food order at Mann Meats in Florissant, Missouri, when Sarah, a stranger, walked up to him and his wife, Doretta, who said she could tell something was wrong. Surveillance video shows Richard performing the Heimlich maneuver on Sarah. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
FLORISSANT, MO
Awesome 92.3

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

$800M beef processing facility coming to Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A new state-of-the-art beef processing facility is in the works for Warren County. American Foods Group, LLC’s (AFG) will operate the facility, which broke ground on its site Monday near Wright City. This marks the beginning of a project that is expected to generate at least a $1 billion impact in the state.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

