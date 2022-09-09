Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
ComicBook
Werewolf By Night Stars Tease Fans "Will Be Scared" by Marvel Special
D23 has come and gone, dropping all sorts of goodies for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of those unveilings came in the form of a teaser for Werewolf by Night, the first-ever holiday special produced by Marvel Studios. Shortly after the Marvel Studios panel ended, Disney+ added the special's page to its platform. Though the special itself still isn't available to stream for a few weeks yet, the trailer is on the page as is its rating and genre. While the genre listed for the project is "Comedy," Gael Garcia Bernal has said the program is still plenty scary.
ComicBook
Disney Shares First Look at New Daredevil Suit
In a matter of weeks, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point during the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As we've seen in the promotional material for the series so far, the character is going back to his roots. To date, the show's teasers have only shown the Man Without Fear donning a yellow suit, a nod to the character's earliest appearances within the source material. Now, that already might be changing.
ComicBook
Best Star Wars Game Ever on Sale For Only $1
What is widely considered the best Star Wars video game ever made is now being sold for only $1. Over the past couple of decades, numerous different games associated with Star Wars have come about, all of which have been of varying quality. And while some of these titles like Star Wars Battlefront II, LEGO Star Wars, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have resonated greatly with audiences, what is likely the most critically-acclaimed Star Wars game of all time is now being sold for what might be its cheapest price ever.
ComicBook
Yakuza Spin-Off Game Like a Dragon: Ishin Announced by RGG Studio
Prior to its own showcase in the coming day, developer RGG Studio has revealed that it's bringing one of the last remaining Yakuza games that was previously unreleased in the West to modern platforms. First launched back in 2014, Yakuza: Ishin! was a spin-off entry that took place in the 1800s and featured many of the same faces from the core installments. And while Western audiences have hoped that the game would be ported for quite some time, RGG Studio is now finally making good on those requests.
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
ComicBook
Steam Weekly Top Seller Is a Surprising Racing Game
The latest game on Steam to appear in the top spot of the PC platform's weekly "Top Sellers" spot is a racing title that launched nearly four years ago. For the most part, the Top Sellers chart on Steam is usually filled with games that have released somewhat recently. Disney Dreamlight Valley, for example, found massive success on Valve's PC marketplace this past week after it launched via early access. And despite this fast start for Dreamlight Valley, it was an older game that ended up being the big winner.
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Director Confirms Marvel Movie's Villain (Exclusive)
At D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, Marvel fans got a lot of fresh updates about many of Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, including the eagerly anticipated Captain America: New World Order. During the Marvel presentation on Saturday, the film's cast was announced, including Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradly, and Danny Ramirez who will take on the role of Falcon. It was also announced that Shira Haas would be making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, but the biggest surprise may have been the announcement that Tim Blake Nelson will return as The Leader. Now, the film's director Julius Onah confirms to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis for ComicBook.com that The Leader is indeed the film's villain — and he will present a real challenge for the new Captain America.
ComicBook
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
ComicBook
Here's Where to Get Funko Festival of Fun 2022 Holiday Pop Figures
Funko just wrapped up D23 Expo this past weekend and their New York Comic-Con 2022 event is only weeks away, but they're squeezing in this year's Festival of Fun holiday Pop figure drops starting this Wednesday, September 14th. Over the course of two days, numerous holiday-themed Funko Pop figures will drop, and you'll be able to keep track of them all right here.
ComicBook
The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Speaks Out on Making Her Own Ariel in the Remake
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey talked to Comicbook.com about making Ariel her own in the new movie. During her conversation with Brandon Davis, she talked about adding personal touches to the Disney Princess in order to make the role feel a little closer to her. A lot has been made of the decision to cast the music superstar in the remake. When that trailer dropped, fans got a first-listen to her impressive singing voice and signature look as the mermaid. While a lot of her full performance is hidden in that trailer. Bailey's long red hair is unmistakable in the clip. Of course, there's a bit of discussion about the changes from the classic Disney movies. However, the star isn't too concerned about all that chatter. All that Bailey wants to do is deliver the best performance possible.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
ComicBook
Dominion Announces 15th Expansion
The venerable deckbuilding game Dominion will release its 15th expansion later this year. Rio Grande Game has announced Dominion: Plunder, the 15th expansion to Dominion. The new expansion will add 40 new Kingdom cards and include new Treasures and Durations, which are cards that add effects and actions to a player's next turn. Dominion: Plunder will also include several new Events, bringing back that type of card for the first time in several years. This marks the second Dominion expansion released this year, following Dominion: Allies back in March.
ComicBook
PlayStation Rumored to Reveal New IP for PS5 Soon
A new rumor has come about this week suggesting that PlayStation will soon reveal a new IP that will presumably be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles in the future. In recent weeks, reports and rumors have been heavily circling suggesting that Sony is planning to hold a new "PlayStation Showcase" event of some sort very soon. And while Sony itself hasn't confirmed this to be true, it seems like we now have an idea of what one potential announcement could be at this presentation if it does take place.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Receives Notable Upgrade
The latest model of the PlayStation 5 that has been released by Sony seems to have come with a rather notable upgrade. Within the past month, the newest hardware revision of the PS5, formally known as model CFI-1200 model, began hitting store shelves in territories like Australia. And while it was known that this version of the console was a bit lighter in weight than the model that launched in 2020, questions circled about whether or not any other changes were in tow. Now, we finally have those answers.
ComicBook
Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Addresses Becoming the First Disney Princess for Remake
Snow White star Rachel Zegler addressed how she became the first Disney Princess in the live-action remake. D23 Expo brought some more news about the wave of Disney live-action remakes. The Little Mermaid got a teaser trailer, but Snow White's cast appeared on-stage to talk about the film. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Zegler about her experience with the movie. It's a lot of pressure being Disney's first princess, but the actress is ready for that challenge. There's something surreal about putting on the iconic dress and being tasked with something that means so much to so many fans across the world. Zegler openly admitted that she was one of those starstruck little girls in her youth. She's hoping to deliver a version fo the Disney Princess that younger audiences will really love and cherish themselves like their parents or grandparents did.
ComicBook
Pro Wrestler Cameos in Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5
Cobra Kai Season 5 officially dropped on Netflix on Friday and wrestling fans were treated to a surprise cameo in the sixth episode. Luke Hawx, who has been wrestling primarily for the NWA alongside his son PJ, makes an appearance in the sixth episode titled "Ouroboros." He took to Facebook over the weekend to celebrate the occasion, commenting on how the role was a reunion with actor Martin Kove.
WWE・
ComicBook
Pikmin 4 Officially Announced for Nintendo Switch
Pikmin 4 is real and it's coming to Nintendo Switch fairly soon! Pikmin is one of the more unique Nintendo franchises as it's not a typical platformer or a big action game/RPG like Zelda or Metroid. The series began on GameCube and dug its way into people's hearts due to its charming characters and premise while also offering a nice amount of variety to Nintendo's already pretty rich lineup. The series thrived on the Nintendo console before going dormant on the Wii and making a grand return roughly a decade later on the Wii U. Since then, the series has been quiet outside of a mobile game and a Nintendo Switch remaster of Pikmin 3. Nintendo has stated in the past that Pikmin 4 was in development, but it has been years since we heard virtually anything of note about it.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Trailer Sets Up Another Bloody Game of Thrones Wedding
There's another bloody wedding making its way to the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon isn't going to have a devastating Red Wedding situation on its hands, but there is trouble brewing for some characters as they try to celebrate an upcoming wedding. The trailer for the show's fifth episode was released on Sunday, following the debut of episode four, and it teases another wedding gone wrong.
