Phoenix, AZ

Woman Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

 4 days ago

According to the Phoenix police, a hit-and-run crash was reported on Thursday.

The officials reported that a driver was traveling near 9th Street and Indian School Road and struck a woman riding her bike. The driver of [..]

AZFamily

North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot at Scottsdale short-term rental after hair dispute with men she met at bar, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is recovering after being shot late last week while staying at an Airbnb in south Scottsdale. It began early Friday morning when five women staying at a short-term rental on East Hubbel Street, located near Hayden and McDowell roads, decided to go to a bar in Phoenix. According to documents filed by Scottsdale police, the group met two men at the bar, later identified as Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, and Aron Melvin, 24. One of the women reportedly invited them to come back with them to the rental.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Tempe apartment complex

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed at an apartment complex in Tempe Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies were called to a Tempe apartment complex near Baseline Road and Interstate 10 at around 2 p.m. after a reported assault. When they arrived, deputies discovered a man had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
12 News

Man with samurai sword shot, killed by police in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Officers shot and killed a man armed with a samurai sword on Saturday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident occurred at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix. Police say that 40-year-old Aaron Baughman was using the sword to hit a fence at the Cactus Park police station.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors

MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being hit by a car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Broadway Road was closed for about a half-mile stretch in south Phoenix early Friday morning after police say a man was hit and killed by a car. Phoenix police were called out to the area of 19th Avenue and Broadway Road around 5 a.m. When officers showed up, they learned that a man was crossing Broadway Road when he was hit by a car that was headed east. Details on the driver have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police trying to identify man found dead in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Casa Grande Police Department is seeking help in identifying a man who was found dead on September 4 near Mopar Drive and Chrysler Lane. Police discovered the man's body after responding to reports of a shooting Sunday morning. The unidentified man is described as...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 9-12

PHOENIX - Heads up, drivers: Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and Loop 202 will see some closures this weekend due to improvement projects. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 Superstition Freeway and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

