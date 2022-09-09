Read full article on original website
Ruth Ann King — UPDATED
Ruth Ann King, 78, Warsaw, died Sept. 8, 2022. She was born May 4, 1944. On May 13, 1967, she married Barry King; he survives. Ruth Ann is also survived by her daughters, René (Tomás) Moreno, Chicago, Ill., Julie (Max) Courtney, St. Augustine, Fla., Heather (Josh) Gunter, Avon Lake, Ohio, Andrea (Nathan) Davis, Dodge City, Kan. and Amy (Scott) Shepherd, Litchfield, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and three younger siblings.
Alan E. Grobe
Alan E. Grobe, 77, Plymouth, died at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was born Oct. 19, 1944. He married Marilyn L. Jacobson on Feb. 14, 1969; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Kim (Tom) Tessier, San Francisco, Calif. and Shawn (Patty) Grobe, Plymouth; three grandchildren; and sister, Valerie (Jim) Root.
James Leland Huffman
James Leland Huffman, 88, Roann, died at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born April 22, 1934. He married Connie Haag on Nov. 26, 1952; she survives in Roann. He is also survived by his four children, Karen (Lance) Simmons, Lakewood, Calif., Douglas...
Tommy D. Burkett Jr. — PENDING
Tommy D. Burkett Jr., 57, Warsaw, died Sept. 12, 2022 at Majestic Care of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Judith Helen Murphy — UPDATED
Judith Helen “Judy” (French) Murphy, 86, North Manchester, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Nov. 10, 1978, Judy married Dr. Richard A. Poel; he survives in Boyne City, Mich. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lark)...
Jackie Eugene Warren — UPDATED
Jackie E. “Jack” Warren, 82, Ligonier, died at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence in Ligonier. He was born May 23, 1940, in Warsaw, to Earl Calvin and Margaret Louise (Weed) Warren. He lived most of his life in the Milford/Ligonier area and attended Milford...
Marlene K. Fugate — UPDATED
Marlene K. Fugate (Spiegel), 68, Warsaw and longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Warsaw, Indiana on December 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Spiegel (Angel). She attended Wawasee High School....
Randall Chaplin — PENDING
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Carol Fisher — UPDATED
Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 10, 1951, in Gary, to Andrew and Irene (Ustanik) Kuiper. She grew up in northeast Indiana and graduated from Lake Central High School. She lived most of her adult life in the Syracuse area and was a dispatcher for various local RV companies. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
James Wilson — PENDING
James Wilson, 86, Warsaw, died at 6:02 a.m. Sept. 12, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Pamela K. Jones
Pamela K. Jones, 68, Rochester, died at Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born on Sept. 26, 1953, in Peru,, the daughter of John and Rhea (Dollens) Pryor. On Nov. 16, 1985, she married Charles “Chuck” Jones, who preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2019.
Warsaw Breakfast Optimists Selling Fall Displays
WARSAW — The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and the Warsaw Community High School Octagon Club are selling fall displays again this autumn. The cost for display setup at a home or business is $100. The cost for setup plus removal in mid-November is $125. The displays will be placed...
William Lee Harmon Jr.
William “Bill” Lee Harmon Jr., 67, Wabash, died at 6:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born July 28, 1955. He is survived by his mother, Jane Harmon; son, William Harmon III; and sister, Barbara Wilhelm, all of Wabash. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service...
Marilyn Y. Wesseling — UPDATED
Marilyn Y. Wesseling, 83, North Webster, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 7, 1939. She is survived by her children, Sheila (Rick) Swope, Pierceton and Jim (David) Hall, Goshen; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Eunice Martin, Lawton, Mich.; and brother, Jerry (Donna) Packer, Whitakers, N.C.
Park Board Meets At New Ball Field In Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Parks and Recreation Board met on a rainy Monday night, Sept. 12, at the new ball field in Syracuse. The board met in one of the buildings that has been completed. The board was going to tour the new ball field; however, the rain dampened those plans for the night.
Larry Alan Meinika
Larry Alan Meinika, 71, South Whitley, died at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence in South Whitley. He was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Fort Wayne. He married Deborah Jean Wood on July 26, 1969; she survives in South Whitley. He is also survived by his children,...
Day-Long Praise And Worship Session Saturday In Warsaw
WARSAW – A praise and worship event – Jesus is my HOPE Jam! – is scheduled from dawn to dusk at Beyer Park Saturday, Sept 17. This free event includes all-day praise and worship led by local Christian artists from several churches throughout the day. There will be many impromptu “open mic” opportunities for Christian attendees to share songs and testimonies with the public of how Jesus has helped them through life. Attendees can come any time and stay as long as they like.
Timeline From The Past: Train Derailment, Maple Leaf Farms
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Sept. 10, 1968 — The derailment of a Norfolk and Western freight train in South Whitley early today caused the temporary evacuation of residents when it was feared that the train carried poisonous chemicals and high explosives.
Clara Holloway Childress — UPDATED
Clara Holloway Childress, 88, Warsaw, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Mason Health Care, Warsaw. On Dec. 21, 1933, Clara Lou Foley was born in Pulaski County to Walter and Nellie Ferguson Foley. Clara and Lester D. “Sonny” Holloway were married July 16,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Police Department investigated the following accidents. 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, West SR 110 and North CR 300W., Rochester. Driver: Robert R. Heiman, 35, Rochester. Heiman rolled his vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting a deer. 3:46 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, North SR 19...
