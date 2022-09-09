WARSAW – A praise and worship event – Jesus is my HOPE Jam! – is scheduled from dawn to dusk at Beyer Park Saturday, Sept 17. This free event includes all-day praise and worship led by local Christian artists from several churches throughout the day. There will be many impromptu “open mic” opportunities for Christian attendees to share songs and testimonies with the public of how Jesus has helped them through life. Attendees can come any time and stay as long as they like.

WARSAW, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO