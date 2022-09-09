Read full article on original website
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report
In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
Michael Penix is well aware what Michigan State is capable of as his relationship with Ryan Grubb grows
Obviously Michael Penix, Jr. has more experience with Michigan State than anyone else on the Washington Huskies Football team, and he plans on using everything he knows this coming Saturday when the Spartans come calling to Husky Stadium. While at Indiana, Penix led the Hoosiers twice against MSU. In 2019,...
Jack Westover expecting a physical game Saturday against Mel Tucker's Michigan State
Jack Westover is considered a veteran player now, having played in 26 games so far in his Washington career and earning a scholarship after walking on as a tight end from Mount Si. Westover has had a modest start to the 2022 season, catching one pass in each of UW's opening two wins, but there is no question he has become a fixture in the Huskies' new offense as he did the last three seasons under Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake.
After coming to Syracuse to vie for starting QB job, Michigan transfer Dan Villari embracing role as flex WR
Dan Villari transferred from Michigan to Syracuse football this winter with his mind set on winning the starting quarterback job. Eight months later, he highlighted his.
Grant Newsome emphatic about his long-term Michigan goals
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Grant Newsome would make a great U.S. President, Jim Harbaugh has said. For now, though, the current U-M assistant has a different goal in mind: Michigan football head coach. Asked about recruiting prospects to Ann Arbor, Newsome said he doesn’t have to exaggerate Michigan’s appeal....
Toledo's Dallas Gant ready for Ohio State return: 'I have nothing negative to say about the experience'
It was just last September, a little over a year ago, when Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant elected to enter the transfer portal. While there’s always a possibility to stay in the program, most players who do enter the portal depart and find a new opportunity elsewhere. That was the case for Gant.
Sav'ell Smalls not shy about what he thinks Michigan State will try to do on Saturday
Washington EDGE Sav'ell Smalls was blunt to Dawgman.com this week when asked about what he expects to see from Michigan State this coming Saturday, especially if they are.
'We all love Cade': Ryan Hayes defends McNamara, talks O-line play
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football players Cornelius Johnson, Ryan Hayes, Makari Paige and Max Bredeson met with the media on Tuesday evening to discuss the non-conference portion of the season. Here are notable quotes from Ryan Hayes' press conference. Quotes from other players will follow soon at TheMichiganInsider.com:
