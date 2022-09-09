Jack Westover is considered a veteran player now, having played in 26 games so far in his Washington career and earning a scholarship after walking on as a tight end from Mount Si. Westover has had a modest start to the 2022 season, catching one pass in each of UW's opening two wins, but there is no question he has become a fixture in the Huskies' new offense as he did the last three seasons under Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake.

