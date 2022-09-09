ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report

In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jack Westover expecting a physical game Saturday against Mel Tucker's Michigan State

Jack Westover is considered a veteran player now, having played in 26 games so far in his Washington career and earning a scholarship after walking on as a tight end from Mount Si. Westover has had a modest start to the 2022 season, catching one pass in each of UW's opening two wins, but there is no question he has become a fixture in the Huskies' new offense as he did the last three seasons under Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake.
EAST LANSING, MI
Grant Newsome emphatic about his long-term Michigan goals

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Grant Newsome would make a great U.S. President, Jim Harbaugh has said. For now, though, the current U-M assistant has a different goal in mind: Michigan football head coach. Asked about recruiting prospects to Ann Arbor, Newsome said he doesn’t have to exaggerate Michigan’s appeal....
ANN ARBOR, MI
#College Football#American Football#Qb#Pff
'We all love Cade': Ryan Hayes defends McNamara, talks O-line play

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football players Cornelius Johnson, Ryan Hayes, Makari Paige and Max Bredeson met with the media on Tuesday evening to discuss the non-conference portion of the season. Here are notable quotes from Ryan Hayes' press conference. Quotes from other players will follow soon at TheMichiganInsider.com:
ANN ARBOR, MI
