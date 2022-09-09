ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Deals: $179 AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra in stock, ASUS laptops, Roku Stick 4K, more

By Maren Estrada
 4 days ago

In this article, the shopping experts at BGR have rounded up all the best daily deals on Friday, September 9. From Apple and Samsung to Sony, Instant Pot, Philips Sonicare, and more, you’ll find all the hottest brands right here!

Before we get to all that, you need to know that the Apple Watch Ultra is actually in stock right now to pre-order on Amazon! The estimated delivery at the time of this writing is September 23. Meanwhile, delays are up to 7 weeks from other retailers including Apple!

Here are the Apple Watch pre-order links you need. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals.

With that out of the way, let’s talk deals.

Highlights today include Apple AirPods Pro for just $179.99, best-selling Alexa smart plugs for just $4.69 each, a rare discount on the beloved Chom Chom roller pet hair remover, a big sale on ASUS laptops with prices from $129.99, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad at the lowest price of 2022, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 108,000 5-star reviews for $16 each, the mega-popular Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39.99 or the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99, and more.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD4 & FLIP4 DEALS: Save up to $1,200 with these Samsung offers!

Also, be sure to check out Amazon’s special Amazon Prime deals for Prime members only, and this big sale on #1 best-selling bed sheets.

And last but not least, you can pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal!

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.

Best Deals Right Now

  • Pre-order new Apple Watch models right here
  • Apple Watch SE2 pre-orders

Most Popular Sales Today

More Deep Discounts

  • 🏋️ Best deals on workout gear 🏋️‍♀️
  • Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine (Black)
  • Hydrow Rowing Machine (Silver)

Sales Events at Top Retailers

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Do you want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!

BEST DEALS OF SEPTEMBER 2022

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

BGR.com

BGR.com

339K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
