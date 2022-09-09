ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December

Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market worth $232 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.7%

Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market Size is expected to reach USD 232 million by 2027 from USD 153 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market by Form Factor (Benchtop, Portable, Modular), Type, Application (Radar Systems, Component Testing Equipment, Communication Systems), End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 232 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027. The market for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators has gained momentum in the last decade owing to the diverse applications of these generators in various fields, such as information and communication technology, aerospace and defense, semiconductors and electronics, automotive, and research and development laboratories.
Fundrise CEO Predicts Coastal Real Estate Markets Are Going To Start Declining

The real estate market is expected to undergo rampant changes as the macroeconomic and geological factors pile on. One of the most significant changes is the declining demand for coastal real estate as the climate change concerns amp up. Rising sea levels currently endanger once-coveted beach houses and by-the-sea properties. Fundrise co-founder and CEO Ben Miller also expects the disproportionate diaspora toward the Sunbelt region to bring down the value of coastal properties, which he discussed in a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Market Volatility Jumps Following US CPI Data

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, following the release of inflation data for August. All three major indices recorded sharp losses, snapping four-session winning streaks and also recording their biggest single-session percentage declines since June 2020. U.S. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, jumped higher than...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Following US Inflation Data, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded losses following the release of US inflation data on Tuesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below above the $1,600 level. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red...
TRES Is Launching a New Product: TRES NFT GOLD, 100% Backed by Real Gold

Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - The cryptocurrency company, which has presence in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the UAE, is launching a new, unique product named TRES Gold, which helps investors all around the world buy gold in digital form. The crypto asset industry is changing; the relationship between the real world and the virtual world is developing.
