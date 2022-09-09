ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia man killed in traffic wreck

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago

A 31-year-old Gastonia man died Thursday after losing control of a dump truck he was driving and striking a tree.

Andrew Dellinger was traveling on Alexis High Shoal Road at 1:30 p.m. when he lost control of the dump truck about 1.5 miles west of Alexis.

Dellinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Check back at Gaston Gazette.com for updates to this story.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia man killed in traffic wreck

