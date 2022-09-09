ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Point, UT

Comments / 1

KSLTV

One critical in crash with semi-truck

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — One man is in critical condition after his car was hit by a semi-truck early Tuesday. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:38 a.m. a 2002 Toyota Corolla was headed northbound on Interstate 15 in Pleasant View near milepost 350.
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
ABC4

Bicyclist hit by truck, killed at Murray intersection

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Murray Police Department. Police say the fatality occurred at 6:42 a.m., when a truck heading northbound on Cottonwood St. collided with a bicyclist at the intersection of Cottonwood St. and Vine St. The bicyclist was reportedly a […]
MURRAY, UT
kjzz.com

Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic

LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Murray

MURRAY — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday in Murray, police said. About 6:40 a.m., a northbound vehicle hit the bicyclist — a man in his 30s — at the intersection of Vine Street and Cottonwood Street, Murray police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said.
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating road rage incident in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville Police are investigating a road rage incident late Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. According to Sgt. Kersdon Bennett, with the Taylorsville Police Department, the incident occurred in the area of 3100 W. 6200 South just before 5 p.m.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire crews respond to house fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — Fire crews in Layton responded to a house fire Monday evening. Fire crews responded to a 2107 Kays Creek Drive early Monday evening for a report of basement fire. According to Jason Cook, with the Layton Fire Department, the fire happened just before 6 p.m. Cook...
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

NOW: Sandy City power outage affecting 1,300 homes

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Sandy is experiencing a significant power outage, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The outage is reportedly affecting 1,700 homes in the area, and has also caused a traffic light outage. Traffic lights along 10600 South between 700 East and 1300 East are currently malfunctioning. Officials are advising to […]
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Tooele home considered a ‘total loss’ after house fire

TOOELE, Utah — Firefighters battled a house fire that left a Tooele home a total loss Saturday evening. According to Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy, crews arrived at the home fully engulfed in flames near N 2nd st E Utah Ave at approximately 7 p.m. McCoy said that...
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City Police respond to public library bomb threat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department safely removed an unattended bag at a Salt Lake Public Library after reports of a bomb threat. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, police received calls from the Salt Lake City Public Library System that they had received a bomb threat. As […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Midvale man drowns after cliff jump at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water. The incident reportedly […]
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

14-year-old kidnapped out of Grantsville, later found safe

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Sergeant Watson with Grantsville Police Department said 14-year-old Alexia Linarez Jauregui, last seen Sept. 10, 2022, was kidnapped by two adults out of Grantsville. Furthermore, the kidnappers are non-family acquaintances who intend to take her out of the state or the country. Linarez is around 4...
GRANTSVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

