Read full article on original website
Related
Florida state officials called emergency meeting with Palm Beach County Schools. Why?
State education officials demanded an emergency meeting with Superintendent Mike Burke and visited Palm Beach County school campuses after a statewide grand jury called out the district and others in its final report on school safety in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland. The officials did not raise specific safety concerns with any Palm Beach...
WSVN-TV
Broward School Board announces changes to district in response to grand jury report
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board announced several changes that it will implement in the district following findings from a grand jury report. Officials made the announcement at the same school board meeting on Tuesday that welcomed four new members appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Torey Alston, Ryan Reiter, Manuel “Nandy” Serrano and Kevin Tynan.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stops in Jacksonville to announce more bonuses for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis today announced in Jacksonville that he will deliver $1,000 bonuses to reward first responders in recognition of their dedicated public service. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The announcement was made at a briefing on Monday, Sept. 12 while he met with...
usf.edu
With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts
For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democrat Charlie Crist Takes a Swipe at Ron DeSantis for Refusing To Debate – Is the Republican Governor Scared?
Or is he playing it smart and refusing to be drawn?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 12, Democratic challenger for the position of Florida's Governor - Charlie Crist - took to Twitter once again to vent his annoyance at the incumbent Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. Crist has taken issue with DeSantis refusing to take part in the only gubernatorial debate that was due to be broadcast statewide.
bocamag.com
Boca’s Chick-fil-A Battles Continue and FAU Touts Dubious Ranking
Neither side was happy with what the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board did with the proposed project for 2600 North Federal Highway that would include a Chick-fil-A. Both sides will argue their cases tonight before the city council. The owner of the roughly 3.5-acre site wants to tear down...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Commission District 10 runner-up Martha Bueno stakes claim at possible District 11 appointment
'Obviously, I took a large time out of my life to run for the seat, and I was disappointed with the results of not winning.'. Miami-Dade County Commission District 10 runner-up, Martha Bueno, tweeted on Thursday that she wants to be appointed to fill the seat representing District 11 just a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to suspend or replace the current Commissioner, Joe Martinez.
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boca Raton awaits new high-rises, condos and more. How the downtown boom is still surging.
Boca Raton’s vision of redeveloping its downtown is coming to fruition, with a thriving corridor lined with new high-rises, apartments and condominium buildings. Thousands of new residentials units have already been built and more than a thousand are still in development. On Monday, the city updated the progress of the booming downtown area, including the addition of a new residential ...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist agrees to three debates, confirms at least one matchup against Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist have settled on at least one debate after the Democratic challenger RSVP’d to three prospective debates. Crist’s list includes the prominent “Before You Vote” Debate, as well as the WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach Debate and the Decision 2022 Debate. However, the “Before You Vote” Debate is a hollow pledge, as Gov. Ron DeSantis will not participate in that debate, the only event set to broadcast statewide.
Two Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
bdb.org
NEW YORK DEVELOPER RELATED COS. BETS BIG ON WEST PALM BEACH
During the pandemic, New York’s Related Cos. turned much of its attention to South Florida, and West Palm Beach in particular.Bloomberg. New York real-estate developer Stephen Ross built an outdoor mall in downtown West Palm Beach with an FAO Schwarz, a Macy’s and a Barnes and Noble that opened in 2000. The project never quite found its footing back then and struggled financially.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
miamicurated.com
Steakhouses in Miami, My Picks
Which Steakhouses in Miami to go to? With more guests coming to town, holidays on the horizon and the cultural season about to explode, I’ve picked eleven of my favorite steakhouses in Miami and Miami Beach with different ambiances and price points. They range from glam and traditional clubby decor to casual. Plus, all have solid options for those who don’t want meat.My reviews of the restaurants are highlighted in red. Also listed other are others to consider, though they’re not written up as I haven’t been there. Coming up, Part 2, steakhouses in Miami Beach – Karen.
New Captain Named in Parkland
Parkland is getting a new top cop. Michele McCardle will be promoted to captain and executive officer of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District on Sept. 24, the agency said Tuesday. McCardle is currently the executive officer of BSO’s Weston District, where she took the reins in Aug. 2020....
Palm Beach County Man To Spend 30 Years In Federal Prison
Abused Non-Verbal, Autistic Child. Sent Obscene Material To Australia Where Police Tipped U.S. Investigators. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 3:16 p.m: See response from family, below. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man will spend 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Employers finding new ways to find, retain workers across Palm Beach County industries
Extra workers are needed every winter tourist season at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Resort & Spa, but this year, inventive minds turned a standard job search into art. Using the hotel's beach as a canvas, hotel officials arranged ocean-blue beach chairs to spell out an ad across the sand. ...
A formerly incarcerated Florida man who was arrested for voter fraud under Gov. Ron DeSantis' police unit says he was told his rights were restored: 'I would have never tried'
"If I was told that I couldn't vote at that time or any other time, I would have never tried," said Nathaniel Singleton, who has a prior murder conviction.
Opinion: The Best Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
Housing is so hot in Delray Beach, more than 1,500 apartments are planned in this corridor
Long ignored in favor of the more vibrant downtown area, Congress Avenue is now a massive hot spot for new Delray Beach housing — with more than 1,500 apartments and townhomes now in the works along the corridor. The latest unveiled addition in a string of projects is a 267-apartment complex, called Alexan Delray, which would be built at 1155 S. Congress Ave., just north of Linton Boulevard. ...
Parkland Talk
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Parkland FLhttps://parklandtalk.com
Comments / 3