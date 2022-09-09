A national legal expert visits FAU, and Respectable Street celebrates its 35th birthday. Plus, the Killers, cult classic “The Holy Mountain” and more in your week ahead. Rooted in 1980s post-punk and new wave, the Killers emerged as if out of a cannon with their instant-classic 2004 debut Hot Fuss, whose Grammy-nominated hits “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me” established the group as an electroclash powerhouse with a sound grand enough for arenas. They’ve continued to ride the modern-rock airwaves with bombastic favorites like “The Man” and “Run For Cover.” Owing to the pandemic, the group’s latest multi-year tour is supporting not one but two recent releases: 2020’s Imploding the Mirage and last year’s Pressure Machine. We encourage you to arrive early enough for opener Johnny Marr, ace guitarist and cofounder of the Smiths, who plays some of that pioneering band’s material in his too-brief solo set—and who typically joins the Killers during the headliners’ encore.

