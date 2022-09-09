ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca’s Chick-fil-A Battles Continue and FAU Touts Dubious Ranking

Neither side was happy with what the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board did with the proposed project for 2600 North Federal Highway that would include a Chick-fil-A. Both sides will argue their cases tonight before the city council. The owner of the roughly 3.5-acre site wants to tear down...
A Love Story Winery and Bistro now open at 8800 Miller Road

One of South Florida’s most anticipated venues has opened its doors. A Love Story Winery & Bistro is located at 8800 SW 56 St. (Miller Road), Miami, FL 33165. The labor of love and newest project was created by the dynamic Cuban husband and wife duo of Roger and Betty Marsan. Proprietors of “Betty Bu Party Rental,” the couple have serviced South Florida for three decades, with their massive inventory and event services.
2022 Boca Ballroom Battle Victories Aren’t Always About Dancing

You know you’ve met a Superwoman when even during her toughest moments, she rises. And that woman was Andrea Virgin, president of the Boca Raton Center for Arts and Innovation, and one of the eight dancers in this year’s Boca Ballroom Battle this past Saturday night. When it came time for her performance, Virgin revealed to the 800 people in the audience she had injured herself only hours before and would be unable to compete—after months of practice and preparation.
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#Art Gallery#Black Pearls#Gentrification#The Boca Museum#African American#Fau
Your Week Ahead: Sept. 13 to 19, 2022

A national legal expert visits FAU, and Respectable Street celebrates its 35th birthday. Plus, the Killers, cult classic “The Holy Mountain” and more in your week ahead. Rooted in 1980s post-punk and new wave, the Killers emerged as if out of a cannon with their instant-classic 2004 debut Hot Fuss, whose Grammy-nominated hits “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me” established the group as an electroclash powerhouse with a sound grand enough for arenas. They’ve continued to ride the modern-rock airwaves with bombastic favorites like “The Man” and “Run For Cover.” Owing to the pandemic, the group’s latest multi-year tour is supporting not one but two recent releases: 2020’s Imploding the Mirage and last year’s Pressure Machine. We encourage you to arrive early enough for opener Johnny Marr, ace guitarist and cofounder of the Smiths, who plays some of that pioneering band’s material in his too-brief solo set—and who typically joins the Killers during the headliners’ encore.
Asking for $62.9 Million, This Elegant Neoclassical Estate is One of The Finest Home in Palm Beach Comes with 200 Feet of Ocean Frontage

The Home in Palm Beach, a spectacular oceanfront estate with approximately 200 feet of ocean frontage offering beautiful sweeping views from nearly all primary rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 101 Jungle Rd, Palm Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christian J Angle (Phone: 561-629-3015) at Christian Angle Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach.
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight

Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there

Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
The Berry Farm reopens this week

MIAMI – The Berry Farm is ready for Fall, as it gets ready to welcome guests for its reopening on Wednesday, Sept. 14. in Miami. The Miami farm, known for its sunflowers, will be offering hayrides, outdoor games, their famous milkshakes and food for guests as it kicks off its reopening.
Housing is so hot in Delray Beach, more than 1,500 apartments are planned in this corridor

Long ignored in favor of the more vibrant downtown area, Congress Avenue is now a massive hot spot for new Delray Beach housing — with more than 1,500 apartments and townhomes now in the works along the corridor. The latest unveiled addition in a string of projects is a 267-apartment complex, called Alexan Delray, which would be built at 1155 S. Congress Ave., just north of Linton Boulevard. ...
Mass Flooding on Key Biscayne: My Experience and What Does it Mean for the Rest of Miami?

As residents of Miami, we are all used to flooding. After heavy rain it can be normal for social media to be flooded with videos of downtown streets turning into canals: challenging drivers to try to run through the rapids only for their engines to usually stall out. Almost as common are the videos of people making the most of such a day, whether taking to the streets in kayaks, paddle boards, or even wakeboarding the action in the tow of a friend’s pickup truck.
Concert Review: Lost 80’s Live at Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Concert Review: Lost 80’s Live at Pompano Beach Amphitheater. You may recall that some of the most iconic bands that emerged during the ’80s were one-hit wonders, while others achieved greater success, becoming two- or even three-hit wonders and became part of the emergence of new wave, pop, punk, and ska music movements of that time. On Friday, September 9, a nostalgic British invasion (an ’80s version, not the ’60s) made its way to South Florida, comprised of a several of the more recognizable names from that era, came to the Pompano Beach Amphitheater for Lost 80’s Live, a nostalgic program of hit music on a steamy summer night.
Miami Carnival Week 2022

SOUTH FLORIDA – Each year, the most popular city in South Florida becomes a hub of cultural activity as people from all over the world descend upon the city for the Miami Carnival. Ooooohhh wee, this year will be more of the same. Loud tunes, vibrant costumes, good drinks,...
