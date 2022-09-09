Read full article on original website
Jeep Rollover Resulting in Three Deceased
he Colorado State Patrol reported a Jeep rollover on County Road 361 in Ouray on Monday, September 12, 2022, which claimed the lives of three people.
ouraynews.com
Multiple agencies respond to Jeep rollover on County Road 361
Three people were killed this afternoon when their Jeep rolled down an embankment on County Road 361, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed. A 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona and another person died in the accident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 3 on the road leading to Yankee Boy Basin, Trooper Josh Lewis told the Plaindealer.
ABC 15 News
Gas prices on the rise across Arizona
Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
Storms and flash flood watch for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few sprinkles are possible in western NM this morning, with some showers and weak storms around Las Cruces to El Paso. Temperatures are in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Much of the state will be partly cloudy today, with warm temperatures. Storms will pop up in the high terrain during the […]
Storms across central, western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another surge of monsoon moisture is pushing into the state beginning today, moving from west to east into tomorrow. This moisture is being ushered in by once Hurricane Kay as it continues to break down over California/Arizona. The moisture will combine with a weak disturbance to provide lift into this afternoon and […]
Fronteras Desk
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms move south of Casa Grande; Tornado warning expires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rare occurence happened in Arizona when a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday afternoon. A tornado warning radar indicated that a thunderstorm could produce a tornado, but it was never spotted. The warning expired around 4:30 p.m. Isolated...
12news.com
Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday
PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona
There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
KRQE News 13
Storm chances return Wednesday afternoon
Scattered storms have developed across New Mexico Tuesday. Rain is possible in the metro this evening before beginning to dry out Wednesday. Rain fell across many areas of New Mexico today as abundant moisture combined with an upper level disturbance to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. A line of showers and storms is still moving east across central New Mexico tonight. Some rain will linger through the overnight hours across south-central and northwestern New Mexico into southwest Colorado. Some snow will even be possible tonight in the San Juan Mountains north of Durango.
Sunday storms swept through the Valley, here's how much rain your area received
PHOENIX — Sunday night gave Valley residents a strong showing of rain and lightning as storms continued to roll through the area. Maricopa County recorded nearly an inch and a half of rainfall in some locations. 12News meteorologist Krystle Henderson brought us a look at how the storm measured...
Copper wire thieves could prevent you from making a 911 call. Phoenix is leading the nation in the problem
PHOENIX — Thieves are stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from Arizona’s 911 system that is powered by CenturyLink. So far this year, the company has been the victim of 215 separate theft acts and vandalism totaling nearly $1,000,000 in damages just in the Phoenix metro area.
KOLD-TV
I-10 closed west of Bowie because of deadly crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Cochise County Friday, Sept. 9. I-10 is closed in both directions west of Bowie, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The crash happened on westbound I-10 at Milepost 358 at about 4:20...
Gov. signs emergency declaration for Hidalgo County after flooding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration for Hidalgo County following historic flooding. The executive order gives $750,000 in funding from the department. The declaration comes after monsoon rain led the Gila River levels to rise to historic levels. The funding will help the county recover from the flooding, which includes repairing […]
Deadly wreck shuts down I-10 west of Bowie, Ariz. Friday
A crash closed Interstate 10 in both directions west of Bowie Friday. There was no time given for the road to reopen.
krwg.org
New Mexico Game and Fish officials search for missing tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they're still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. State Department of Game and...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances continue in some AZ spots Wednesday
PHOENIX — Here in the Valley, there is a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Wednesday morning. Much of northern and eastern Arizona will still see chances for storms through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Then, the entire state will dry out as high pressure starts...
First case of West Nile virus detected in New Mexico for 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has identified the first human case of West Nile virus in the state in 2022. The San Juan County patient had to be hospitalized, but is recovering. The department is encouraging New Mexicans to take precautions to protect themselves against West Nile virus. Measures the public […]
12news.com
Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
knau.org
Flash flood watch in effect throughout Northern Arizona
A flood watch is in effect for most of Arizona through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall largely in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay that’s making its way through the state. The watch extends to much of...
