What the future of the UK monarchy could look like

By Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Allen Levine, AJ Jondonero
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — King Charles III ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

Political science expert Daniel Béland from McGill University joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the future of the monarchy of the United Kingdom following the passing of the Queen .

