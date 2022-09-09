Read full article on original website
NME
Here’s how to watch today’s State Of Play stream
A new Sony State Of Play event is airing tonight (September 13), offering updates and new gameplay footage for 10 titles that are coming to the Playstation consoles. The stream is due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT/6pm ET) – you can tune in via Playstation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.
NME
Jin Gu, Lee Seong-min, and more to star in new Disney+ K-drama ‘Shadow Detective’
Disney+ has announced the all-star actors’ line-up to star in its upcoming Korean original series Shadow Detective. The K-drama was announced on September 13 by the streaming giant. Shadow Detective follows detective Taek-rok, who is retiring after an illustrious career in the police force. When his partner encounters trouble, Taek-rok goes to his aid but suddenly blacks out before he can do so. He awakens to discover that he has been framed for a murder he didn’t commit, and is blackmailed by the real murderer into re-investigating his former cases with the promise of clearing his name.
NME
A Nintendo Direct has been announced for tomorrow
Nintendo has announced that a Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow (September 13), though hasn’t shared what will be revealed. The next Nintendo Direct is scheduled to stream on September 13, at 3PM BST / 7AM PT / 2PM ET. While Nintendo will stream the Direct on YouTube, it has shared that due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK version will not be livestreamed. Instead, a video of the Direct will be published at 4PM BST.
NME
‘Pikmin 4’ is finally coming to Nintendo Switch
The long-anticipated Pikmin 4 is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch, and will release sometime in 2023. The game was announced during today’s (September 13) Nintendo Direct Stream, alongside a brief trailer. While the trailer really doesn’t give anything much away, series creator Shigeru Miyamoto said that the game would allow fans to experience it from “a new perspective.” The trailer, interestingly, already offers a new perspective on the Pikmin – showing them at ground-level for the first time.
NME
Harry Styles explains why he found new LGBT drama ‘My Policeman’ “so devastating”
At its Toronto Film Festival premiere, Harry Styles described the central theme of his new film My Policeman as “wasted time”. The Michael Grandage-directed film (based on the novel by Bethan Roberts) sees Tom (Styles), a 1950s English policeman, enter into a love triangle with his lover, museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) and wife, schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin). Flashing forward to the 1990s, the trio (played by Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee, respectively) attempt to repair their interpersonal damage from 40 years prior.
NME
Lady Gaga’s LA Dodger Stadium show was filmed for mystery project
Lady Gaga’s concert at LA’s Dodger Stadium on Saturday (September 10) was filmed for a mystery project. News that the gig was being filmed by 30 cameras pointed at the audience emerged after Gaga posted a thank you to her fans on her social media. “52,000 people. Sold...
NME
“Safety is never done on Twitch”: why the streaming giant is gearing up to protect streamers
Disclaimer: As a Twitch affiliate, Twitch occasionally gives me money. Or they would, if I streamed more than once or twice a year. Twitch really seems to give a shit. That was the main takeaway from TwitchCon Amsterdam 2022, my first big in-person event post pandemic. After years of doing this job from the corner of my kitchen it was great to see people out enjoying themselves, coming together and – because it’s TwitchCon – livestreaming every second of their convention experience. Yet, it felt like a friendly and inclusive community in the halls.
NME
‘Game Of Thrones’ star Kit Harington calls ‘House Of The Dragon’ “fantastic”
Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has shared his thoughts on new prequel House Of The Dragon, saying the team behind the show have done a “fantastic” job. House Of The Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and has received positive early reviews.
Almodóvar pulls out of first English-language feature film
MADRID (AP) — Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodóvar says that he is withdrawing from his first English-language feature, “A Manual for Cleaning Women” produced by and starring Cate Blanchett. Almodóvar, 72, told entertainment news website Deadline Hollywood that he was unable to handle the commitment. “It has been a very painful decision for me,” Almodóvar told Deadline Hollywood. “I have dreamt of working with Cate for such a long time. Dirty Films has been so generous with me this whole time and I was blinded by excitement, but unfortunately, I no longer feel able to fully realize this film.” A new director hasn’t been announced yet by Blanchett’s Dirty Films production company.
NME
Watch the first teaser for new K-drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’, starring EXO’s D.O
KBS has unveiled a new teaser clip for its upcoming K-drama series Bad Prosecutor (literal translation), starring D.O of EXO. The new 30-second teaser trailer was shared on September 14 by the South Korean cable network, and introduces the titular prosecutor Jin Jung (D.O) swaggered into a room with a motorcycle helmet on, while holding a baseball bat. “Do you know what I’ve realised while living this life?” he points out, “To catch bad guys like you, you have to be more vicious.”
NME
Brie Larson hits back at MCU trolls with ‘The Marvels’ post
Brie Larson has hit back at online trolls with a photo of the new MCU film The Marvels. Larson, who played Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the film of the same name, will be reprising her role for sequel film The Marvels. The actor posted a photo on social media alongside...
NME
Voice Of Baceprot release ‘School Revolution’ remix EP with Timo Maas and Andre Winter
Indonesian metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have released a remix EP of their breakout 2018 single ‘School Revolution’. The remix EP features a new take on the vociferous single by two-time Grammy nominee and Madonna collaborator Timo Mass and German house DJ/producer Andre Winter titled ‘School’s Out Re-Bang’, a progressive house take on the metal trio’s debut single.
NME
Listen to ‘Drag Race UK’ star Bimini’s “optimistic” new single ‘Tommy’s Dream’
Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini has released their second official single titled ‘Tommy’s Dream’. : Soundtrack Of My Life: ‘Drag Race UK’ star Bimini Bon Boulash. Released via Relentless Records, ‘Tommy’s Dream’ is an upbeat offering that Bimini has described as being...
NME
New Nintendo Direct presentation happening today with updates on Switch games
A new Nintendo Direct presentation is being broadcasted today (September 13) to provide gamers an update about Switch games arriving this winter. Nintendo said the presentation will be “roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter”. It’s expected although not confirmed that Nintendo will also discuss titles for 2023 including The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2.
NME
Ubisoft CEO warns of a price hike for the company’s “big AAA games”
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has shared that the company’s biggest games will start launching with higher asking prices. Speaking to Axios, Guillemot acknowledged that Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate adventure Skull & Bones was recently priced at £65 ($70). Looking ahead, Guillemot shared that “some of [Ubisoft’s] games will...
NME
‘Knives Out 2’ reviews: “It’s just so much fun”
The first reviews for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are now out – scroll down to read. The film picks off where Rian Johnson’s whodunit Knives Out left off, placing Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc in a new setting to solve another murder. New York Magazine‘s...
NME
Cynthia Addai-Robinson on “toxic” ‘Lord Of The Rings’ review-bombing: “I would never consider them to be fans”
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power star Cynthia Addai-Robinson has responded to racist abuse levelled at the series and its cast. The show and its actors have condemned “the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse” levelled at the series’ actors in recent days in regards to its diverse cast.
NME
Emmys “weird” opening sequence mocked by viewers: “Literally one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen on TV”
Viewers were far from impressed by the Emmy 2022 opening dance sequence, which paid tribute to Friends, Law & Order: SVU, Game Of Thrones and a number of other TV shows. On Monday (September 12), at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, host Kenan Thompson began the awards ceremony on the iconic Friends couch, before breaking into a dance routine that was backed by the theme music of the Law & Order spin-off show.
NME
‘Assassins Creed Hexe’ trailer’s “secrets” hint at witch trials setting
Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe was announced at an Ubisoft Forward live stream on September 10, and alongside the 30-second trailer, developer Marc-Alexis Côté told fans to “tear apart” the footage for “secrets”. The trailer featured dark and mysterious imagery alongside the Assassins Creed...
NME
Grimes discusses new album, health issues and “ten thousand cancellations”
Grimes has taken to social media to update fans on forthcoming new musical releases, leaving her record label, and a recent health scare, among other subjects. The Canadian artist promised new music arriving on September 30, stating that her new album was finished and now simply “waiting on approvals for [the] next single and mixing”. Asked if the record, reportedly called ‘Book 1’ according to an earlier interview, is still about AI lesbianism, Grimes replied that it was “about militarised AI courtesans among other things”.
