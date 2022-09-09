Disney+ has announced the all-star actors’ line-up to star in its upcoming Korean original series Shadow Detective. The K-drama was announced on September 13 by the streaming giant. Shadow Detective follows detective Taek-rok, who is retiring after an illustrious career in the police force. When his partner encounters trouble, Taek-rok goes to his aid but suddenly blacks out before he can do so. He awakens to discover that he has been framed for a murder he didn’t commit, and is blackmailed by the real murderer into re-investigating his former cases with the promise of clearing his name.

