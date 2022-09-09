Read full article on original website
KPBS
Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
KPBS
Killing at El Cajon nursing home
The killing of a resident at an El Cajon nursing home raises questions about why the facility admitted a patient with a long history of severe psychiatric illness and allowed him to stay even though he had reportedly assaulted other residents. In other news, how San Diegans are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
coolsandiegosights.com
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
