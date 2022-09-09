ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

dailyegyptian.com

Amtrak cancels service to Carbondale pending rail worker strike

Amtrak released a press statement September 14, announcing a cancellation of intercity passenger transport services out of Carbondale and surrounding areas in preparation for a likely rail worker strike set to take place beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Starting Wednesday, the following Amtrak routes will be suspended until further notice: City...
CARBONDALE, IL

