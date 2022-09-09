Read full article on original website
Related
dailyegyptian.com
Southern Illinois Women’s Golf places Ninth out of 15 Teams at Missouri Statet Invitational
The SIU women’s golf team traveled to Springfield, Missouri where they faced off in an invitational hosted by the Bears of Missouri State. The event took place from Monday to Tuesday, September 12-13. The Salukis placed ninth out of the 15 teams at the event, totaling 910 points total....
dailyegyptian.com
The SIU pack shrinks overall, but the first-year class is the largest in six years.
With class back in full swing, Southern Illinois University (SIU) has gotten a much needed influx of students. The number of first year undergraduate students is up 6.8%, according to the University, with 1,518 of them enrolled. According to the SIU Enrollment Page, between 2017 and 2018 undergraduate enrollment dropped...
dailyegyptian.com
Amtrak cancels service to Carbondale pending rail worker strike
Amtrak released a press statement September 14, announcing a cancellation of intercity passenger transport services out of Carbondale and surrounding areas in preparation for a likely rail worker strike set to take place beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Starting Wednesday, the following Amtrak routes will be suspended until further notice: City...
Comments / 0