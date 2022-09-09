ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon governor candidates spent heavily this summer; see the different ways campaigns deployed their cash

By Hillary Borrud
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Comments / 21

I am foo
4d ago

I love the subtle propaganda every picture of these candidates puts kotex first in the line of pictures.... I also love the bots telling everyone that we will lose abortion rights. the federal government has laid the burden and cost of abortions back the the state's...its now up to the voters in each state to decide if that state will allow abortion....you liberals have gotten spoiled by liberal policy taking the voting rights from each state through government power. and now each state can vote on the issue. but as far as federal money to pay for abortion that over...now I can decide if I want to live in a state allows abortion or a state that doesn't....if you liberals think that's unfair you guys can start paying for gun background checks for people purchasing a gun out of your taxes, just like I pay for abortions now out of my taxes for you......

10
Mr Always Right
3d ago

Tina kotak is a horrible person right down to her nasty core, she is against family values and criminal justice. ! She will make Oregon worse off and harder to live in!

3
Herald and News

Oregon congressional candidate Alek Skarlatos joked about choking women

Alek Skarlatos, a Republican candidate for Congress in a competitive Oregon district, repeatedly “liked” photos of underage girls in bikinis on Instagram and joked about strangling women on a podcast shortly before beginning his political career four years ago. Skarlatos, 29, is a former Oregon National Guardsman who...
The Oregonian

Oregon’s governor candidates diverge on homelessness, voter-approved drug laws

Each of Oregon’s three leading candidates for governor is promising to bring the answers needed to end homelessness that numerous governors before them couldn’t deliver. Oregon’s long-running homelessness crisis intensified in recent years and highlighted the shortages of addiction treatment, affordable housing and frontline social workers. Now, with voters listing it as a top concern, former House Speaker Tina Kotek, former House Republican Leader Christine Drazan and former longtime Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson are focusing on the issue as they vie for the state’s top seat.
Herald and News

Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy

Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
cascadebusnews.com

The State of Oregon’s Healthcare

(St Charles Prineville | Photo courtesy of Neenan Company) The healthcare sector, locally here in Oregon and across the nation, is a massively important and influential sector of our economy. Not only does this sector affect an individual’s health and well-being, but it also matters due to its sheer economic size. Just about 60 years ago, healthcare accounted for about five percent of the US economy. In 2018, that figure had more than tripled to reach 17.7 percent. Health insurance is now the largest component of nonwage compensation, and healthcare in general has become a massive source of consumer spending. Nationally, about one in eight workers are employed in a healthcare-related field, and the Oregon numbers are very similar.
The Oregonian

Oregon expands college grant to help more students of color and from low-income families access higher education

Tahlulah Solis used to think she didn’t need college to find a good job after high school, until a college and career class during her senior year at Portland’s Roosevelt High school changed her mind. A business degree would help Solis earn more money in the long run than joining the job market immediately, she realized, and it would teach her the skills to live out her dream of becoming a business owner.
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Oregon unemployment system makes no sense at all

James Maass: 'My entire resume is three jobs working from 16 years of age to 65. I must have been doing something right.'The Oregon unemployment system is ludicrous at best. At the age of 65, I recently lost my job of 23 years with what would be construed as a pretty major U.S. international company. I wasn't going to collect unemployment, but since I've paid into the system for over 45 years and last collected unemployment over 32 years ago, it seemed illogical to not collect what I've paid into my entire life. The sign-up process is a...
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

The Oregon governor’s race shifted into full gear this week, with the three leading candidates and their supporters ramping up spending on advertising with the summer winding down and voters turning their attention to the upcoming election. Republicans rolled out an ad that strived to paint Democrat Tina Kotek...
The Oregonian

Weyerhaeuser timber workers in Oregon, Washington strike over wages

Employees who work for timber company Weyerhaeuser in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said employees walked off the job Tuesday, KOIN 6 News reported. Negotiations...
philomathnews.com

New government tool shows Oregon and other states’ climate-related risks, projections

The White House has unveiled a new website intended to provide local and state governments and businesses with information about climate-driven events and data, including real-time information about droughts, floods, wildfires and extreme heat. The web-based tool, called Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation, contains information about current climate trends...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

