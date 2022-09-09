ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars OC Press Taylor has 'three commandments' to guide offense

Press Taylor spent eight seasons as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, working his way up from an offensive quality control coach in 2013 to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2020. He then spent the 2021 as a senior offensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts.

This season, Taylor is getting his first shot at offensive coordinator duties with the Jacksonville Jaguars and he told reporters that he has “three commandments” for the players he’s coaching this year.

“We have three: protect the ball, we want to create explosives and eliminate negatives, and we want to be a great situational offense,” Taylor said Thursday. “So, those are kind of the three we preach, the three we always come back to, that’s what we believe is going to – when you look back on a game, and you just throw an umbrella at those three commandments, that’s going to reveal how you played.

“Now, it may not always show up in wins, losses, and all that, but those are the three things we believe are the most important things to dictate the outcome of games a lot of times.”

Last season, the Jaguars were bad in all three categories. The team finished with the second most turnovers in the NFL and had just seven plays go for 40-plus yards, third fewest in the league. The Jaguars ranked 28th in third down conversions at 35.8 percent and 28th in red zone efficiency at 51.3 percent.

Another year of development for Trevor Lawrence coupled with the addition of home-run hitters, Travis Etienne and Christian Kirk, to the offense should help Taylor reach his goal of excelling in those categories.

