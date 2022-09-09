Talk about hitting it on the head. Come this November, one can hope these worthless 2 will no longer be apart of running Portland into the ground. When you publicly bash your police chief for your failures. You are on the downward spiral of your political career. Even if you publicly apologize in the same way you cussed him out, it still won't do anything to save you or her. Instead of the support that was expected from you and the city council. You cut funding, discontinued several police programs, allowed and encouraged the destruction of downtown. Wouldn't allow ANY outside help. Sure Wheeler. You were helpful alright. Helpful in encouraging all of it. Even encouraging the worthless DA to NOT pursue ANY convictions for property damages, assaults on police and public. How many businesses were damaged or destroyed by your care about nothing attitude? The only BS was yours and the council.
