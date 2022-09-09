The Loudoun Free Clinic on Monday unveiled its newly renovated space, which grew its capacity by 500 patients to be able to see up to 1,500 patients. The $500,000 renovation project was supported by a grant from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation—money that went much further thanks to services donated by E4H Architecture and WSP systems engineering company. With that money and working within the same footprint at Inova Loudoun’s Cornwall campus, the waiting room was expanded, more private office spaces and patient care rooms were created, the nurse’s station was renovated for safety and privacy, the utility room was split into separate “clean” and “dirty” rooms, and other work to improve the clinic’s capacity, quality of care, and the safety of its employees.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO