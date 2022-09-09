Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery: Loudoun Remembers 9/11 Attacks
Around Loudoun on Sunday ceremonies were held to reflect on the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the heroism shown on that day and the lasting impacts. At programs sponsored by the towns of Leesburg, Purcellville and Lovettsville crowds were relatively small but the participants stressed the importance of remembering the 2,977 lives lost that day, those who risked their lives in rescue efforts, and their families.
Loudoun Free Clinic Unveils $500K Renovation
The Loudoun Free Clinic on Monday unveiled its newly renovated space, which grew its capacity by 500 patients to be able to see up to 1,500 patients. The $500,000 renovation project was supported by a grant from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation—money that went much further thanks to services donated by E4H Architecture and WSP systems engineering company. With that money and working within the same footprint at Inova Loudoun’s Cornwall campus, the waiting room was expanded, more private office spaces and patient care rooms were created, the nurse’s station was renovated for safety and privacy, the utility room was split into separate “clean” and “dirty” rooms, and other work to improve the clinic’s capacity, quality of care, and the safety of its employees.
Parts of Loudoun Cut Off from Fire Service by Bridge Weight Limits
Firefighting vehicles cannot reach some parts of Loudoun without violating posted weight limits on bridges, and other areas could see firefighters having to take longer alternate routes, the Loudoun County Combined Fire-Rescue Service has warned. The issue was raised after a Loudoun County deputy pulled over a Philomont tanker truck....
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Dulles, South Riding-Area Townhouses
County supervisors have approved separate rezonings to permit 61 townhouses near Dulles Town Center Mall and 41 townhouses near South Riding. At Colonnade, a project on an undeveloped parcel within Dulles Town Center at the corner of City Center Boulevard and Stefanie Drive, supervisors approved an application to rezone 4.15 acres from commercial zoning to residential use to permit 61 townhouses. The property is surrounded by other residential development, and the mall across the intersection.
Alleged Arsonist Charged with Attempted Murder
The Sterling man accused of setting fire to two cars and the front of a home Sept. 4 has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and four other felonies, according to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office. Julian Darius Karapetkov was arrested Monday following an investigation by...
Chamber Announces Small Business Awards Finalists
The Loudoun Chamber has announced the names of the 24 finalists for the 28th Annual Loudoun Small Business Awards. The finalists are competing for the top honors in six industry categories. The winner in each category will then square off for the title of the Loudoun Small Business of the Year.
