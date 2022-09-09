ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

bctv.org

Reading High School Athletics Hall of Fame Festivities

The Reading High School Athletics Hall of Fame will welcome its ninth class of inductees during a halftime ceremony at the Reading High School football game against Wilson High School on Friday, September 16, 2022. The game begins at 7 p.m. at Albright Stadium. In addition, the inductees will be...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Alvernia Enters Dual Admissions Transfer Agreement with Luzerne County Community College

University announces plans for expansion in Pittston Market. Alvernia University and Luzerne County Community College have introduced a dual admissions transfer agreement for Northeastern Pennsylvanian students seeking to continue their undergraduate education. “Alvernia University is deeply committed to fostering the success of transfer students and expanding our mission into Pittston...
PITTSTON, PA
bctv.org

4 Berks Latino Professionals Celebrate Their Diversity 9-12-22

On this episode of Diversity: The Wider Vision, 4 Berks County Latino Professionals Celebrate Their Diversity – with panelists: David Baez (Dominican) a Realtor; Donray Bennett, (Puerto Rican & African American), the Assistant Director of Admissions at Kutztown University; Chamo-King (Venezuelan) Radio Personality; and Rosa Parra (Puerto Rican), Editor/Publisher of “El Palo Magazine.” Hosted by Joseph Amprey.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Businesses Moving into Former Edison Elementary School

SUNBURY – The former Edison Elementary School in Sunbury is back in use. Ted Strosser of Strosser Baer Architects told WKOK Tuesday his business is hoping to move its offices into the second floor of the building by the end of the year. In addition, already open is a...
SUNBURY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

ENGINEERING/CONSULTING FIRM OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE

OLYPHANT, PA – Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. opened their newest regional office in Olyphant on August 1, 2022 – a development that will expand Isett’s services to the businesses and residents of the Greater Scranton Area. The engineering and consulting firm has grown to nine locations...
OLYPHANT, PA
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction

HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Times News

New Lehighton police chief discusses force

The new head of Lehighton’s police department has been greeted with open arms. Borough police Chief Joseph Sparich said at Monday’s borough council meeting that he recently completed his first week on the job. Sparich thanked everyone, and noted that “everybody’s been very welcoming.”. He also...
LEHIGHTON, PA
abc27.com

Philadelphia DA Krasner held in contempt by PA House Committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order today unanimously moved to recommend that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner be held in contempt due to his refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month. Pennsylvania House Republicans began the process...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bctv.org

November 8th Election in Berks County 9-13-22

Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach discusses the upcoming November election and Berks County Election Services on County Connection. With Ann Norton, Elections Operations/Systems Manager; and Cody Kauffman, Solicitor to the Berks County Board of Elections. From the program: County Connection.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
visitluzernecounty.com

4 Day D&L Trail Inn to Inn Bike Tour

Bike 142 miles of rail trail on the Smithsonian Affiliate, Delaware & Lehigh Trail, also known as the D&L Trail. This 4 day bike ride is an inn to inn stay from Jim Thorpe to Washington Crossing. Enjoy three of Pennsylvania’s award winning small towns. From the mountains of Jim...
JIM THORPE, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House on Tuesday voted to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt. This comes after the district attorney declined to comply with a subpoena issued by a select committee.The committee says Krasner is denying members access to important documents and that's hindering its work.Eyewitness News reached out to Krasner for comment. We haven't gotten a response.Republican legislators have been working to impeach Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

