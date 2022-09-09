Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
Reading High School Athletics Hall of Fame Festivities
The Reading High School Athletics Hall of Fame will welcome its ninth class of inductees during a halftime ceremony at the Reading High School football game against Wilson High School on Friday, September 16, 2022. The game begins at 7 p.m. at Albright Stadium. In addition, the inductees will be...
bctv.org
Alvernia Enters Dual Admissions Transfer Agreement with Luzerne County Community College
University announces plans for expansion in Pittston Market. Alvernia University and Luzerne County Community College have introduced a dual admissions transfer agreement for Northeastern Pennsylvanian students seeking to continue their undergraduate education. “Alvernia University is deeply committed to fostering the success of transfer students and expanding our mission into Pittston...
Penn State heads to SEC country to visit Auburn: Key storylines for this meeting of unbeatens
Penn State and Auburn have met three times previously. Each program has won a bowl game and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 28-20 at Beaver Stadium last year. Both teams are 2-0 and PSU-Auburn will kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
local21news.com
Central Dauphin teacher who was suspended over Pledge of Allegiance has been reinstated
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — A middle school teacher suspended without pay by the Central Dauphin School District will soon return to the classroom. Social Studies teacher, Sharon Davis was suspended without pay, after students slammed her for guilting them into standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. Davis vehemently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vista.today
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
2022 Miss Black Pa., from Lansdale, Succeeds in ‘Pageant System that Had the Same Moral Compass as Me’
Penn State Abington senior Molaea-Rene Goodman — whose platform focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges among Black women — is the new Miss Black Pennsylvania. Regina Broscius did a banner job in her coverage of the win for Penn State News. “This pageant is not...
bctv.org
4 Berks Latino Professionals Celebrate Their Diversity 9-12-22
On this episode of Diversity: The Wider Vision, 4 Berks County Latino Professionals Celebrate Their Diversity – with panelists: David Baez (Dominican) a Realtor; Donray Bennett, (Puerto Rican & African American), the Assistant Director of Admissions at Kutztown University; Chamo-King (Venezuelan) Radio Personality; and Rosa Parra (Puerto Rican), Editor/Publisher of “El Palo Magazine.” Hosted by Joseph Amprey.
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlvr.org
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
wkok.com
Businesses Moving into Former Edison Elementary School
SUNBURY – The former Edison Elementary School in Sunbury is back in use. Ted Strosser of Strosser Baer Architects told WKOK Tuesday his business is hoping to move its offices into the second floor of the building by the end of the year. In addition, already open is a...
thevalleyledger.com
ENGINEERING/CONSULTING FIRM OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE
OLYPHANT, PA – Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. opened their newest regional office in Olyphant on August 1, 2022 – a development that will expand Isett’s services to the businesses and residents of the Greater Scranton Area. The engineering and consulting firm has grown to nine locations...
St. Luke's holds off on fully backing new COVID booster
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Primary care physicians with St. Luke's University Health Network in Monroe County have begun giving the latest COVID-19 booster to patients. The booster has components of the original strain of the COVID-19 virus and the more recent omicron strain. "If it's supposed to, it will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
Times News
New Lehighton police chief discusses force
The new head of Lehighton’s police department has been greeted with open arms. Borough police Chief Joseph Sparich said at Monday’s borough council meeting that he recently completed his first week on the job. Sparich thanked everyone, and noted that “everybody’s been very welcoming.”. He also...
abc27.com
Philadelphia DA Krasner held in contempt by PA House Committee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order today unanimously moved to recommend that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner be held in contempt due to his refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month. Pennsylvania House Republicans began the process...
bctv.org
November 8th Election in Berks County 9-13-22
Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach discusses the upcoming November election and Berks County Election Services on County Connection. With Ann Norton, Elections Operations/Systems Manager; and Cody Kauffman, Solicitor to the Berks County Board of Elections. From the program: County Connection.
visitluzernecounty.com
4 Day D&L Trail Inn to Inn Bike Tour
Bike 142 miles of rail trail on the Smithsonian Affiliate, Delaware & Lehigh Trail, also known as the D&L Trail. This 4 day bike ride is an inn to inn stay from Jim Thorpe to Washington Crossing. Enjoy three of Pennsylvania’s award winning small towns. From the mountains of Jim...
Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House on Tuesday voted to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt. This comes after the district attorney declined to comply with a subpoena issued by a select committee.The committee says Krasner is denying members access to important documents and that's hindering its work.Eyewitness News reached out to Krasner for comment. We haven't gotten a response.Republican legislators have been working to impeach Krasner.
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
Comments / 0