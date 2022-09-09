ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police capture two teens hiding at Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after hiding out at the headquarters of the Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe on early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Wickliffe Police Department, the incident began at around 12:20 a.m., as Euclid police were following a vehicle on Lakeland Blvd. near Lloyd Road. The occupants of the car had reportedly been stealing items from other vehicles in Euclid.
17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody. Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street. Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the...
Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton

CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
Police: Alcohol suspected in Jackson Township deadly crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Uniontown man was killed following a crash late Sunday night in the 7700 block of Strausser Street NW, Jackson Township police said in a news release. Police say a 27-year-old North Canton man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado westbound when he traveled left of the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota.
Attacker who viciously beat Akron cancer patient still on the loose

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of brutally beating a 63-year-old Akron cancer patient is still on the loose nearly three weeks after the attack, but the community has rallied around the victim. Patricia Lee just saw her three grandchildren off on their first day of school and was...
Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man

A 53-year old Uniontown man is dead in a crash that happened on Strausser Street NW in Jackson Township around 8:00 o’clock last night. Police say John Pappas died when his car was struck by another vehicle that went left of center. That driver, 27-year old Jacob Muiter of North Canton, was not seriously injured. A passenger with Pappas – 52-year old Kristine Pappas of Uniontown was taken to the hospital as well.
Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. EMS said the victim...
Police investigating possible threat at Kent Roosevelt High School

KENT, Ohio — The Kent Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Kent Roosevelt High School, a news release said. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday when a Kent police officer patrolling the school was told about a vague threat made on social media the night before, police said.
KENT, OH
