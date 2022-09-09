Premier League suspended following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday. Newsquest-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hours after it was announced that Britain's longest-serving monarch had passed away at 96 years old, the English Football League (EFL) confirmed that Friday's fixtures have been postponed.

It was also reported that the EFL and English Premier League were expected to make a decision about the weekend's games as early as Friday morning.

ESPN's James Olley was among those to break the news of the announcement on Friday.

The EFL and Women's Super League (WSL) also decided to postpone their round of fixtures for the weekend.

According to a report from Olley, the United Kingdom has "entered a period of national mourning, expected to last at least 10 days."

The senior writer also notes that government advice says that no major events should be held on the day of the Queen's funeral, and although a date hasn't been set yet, it is most likely to take place on Sept. 18 or Sept. 19.