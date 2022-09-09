ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-Road In Mercedes Luxury In This G500 Cabriolet on Bring A Trailer

By Johnny Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AEZD_0hoadgDt00

This incredible mashup of German Luxury design and performance might just be right for you.

The G-Wagon has been a staple of German automotive design for decades because of the wide variety of utility and style, enough to please many automotive enthusiasts of different backgrounds. On the outside, you got a great looking exterior which is made to reflect the best of military, off-roading, and on-road application. Then, if you’ll turn your attention to the inside, there is an interior which combines luxury and utility for those enthusiasts who want to relax while they traverse rough terrain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kx8k0_0hoadgDt00

Under the hood is the first indication of the car’s incredible performance both on and off the paved roads as it combines a great engine and transmission to make maximum power at the wheels. Utilizing 5.0-liters of displacement and a V8 configuration, this SUV is capable of a stunning 292 horsepower and a far more impressive 336 ft/lbs of torque. ANyone who likes offroading will tell you that torque can be way more important than horsepower in many situations especially if you're towing something behind you. Essentially, this is a great power to torque ratio for an automobile whose purpose is not solely restricted to asphalt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwjXp_0hoadgDt00

All of that power is quickly sent through a five-speed automatic transmission whose intelligent design and intuitive computer system makes driving fun in all applications. This makes sure you get to use this stunning Cabriolet for what it was intended without the worry of shifting gears manually. Altogether, this is a great powertrain which fits the four-wheel-drive truck extremely well and is made even better when you consider that you can seamlessly switch from four-wheel to rear-wheel drive at the switch of a button. Overall, this is one utility vehicle that enthusiasts everywhere are proud to call a masterpiece of German innovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBUjm_0hoadgDt00

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

