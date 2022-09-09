Kevin Holland was understandably upset with the outcome of his fight at UFC 279 where he lost in lopsided fashion to Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event. The fight ended without Holland landing a single strike as Chimaev shot for a takedown in the opening exchange before locking on a D’arce choke to get the submission. While he accepted the matchup against Chimaev on just 24 hours’ notice due to multiple changes in the card being made at the last minute, Holland still gave credit to the undefeated Chechen for his performance, although he still had to take a dig at how the fight played out.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO