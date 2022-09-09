Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz leaving UFC: ‘No matter what Nate does from here on out, this is his house’
Despite Nate Diaz declaring plans to leave the UFC after his win over Tony Ferguson, Dana White had nothing but praise for a fighter who has spent the last 15 years on his roster. “He’s been here forever,” White said of Diaz at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference. “It’s...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz’s post-fight criticism of boxing career: ‘You’re nothing without me’
Nate Diaz took a shot at Conor McGregor on Saturday and it didn’t take long for “Notorious” to respond. Following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz used his in-cage interview time to discuss his future plans after fighting out his current contract, which involve branching out into other combat sports and potentially returning to the UFC someday.
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz trashes ‘lame, scared, boring rookie’ Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 279, responds to Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz didn’t think much of Khamzat Chimaev prior to UFC 279, but it appears he thinks even less now that the event is over. Less than two days ago, Diaz was scheduled to face Chimaev in the main event, but a botched weight cut from the undefeated Chechen led to the promotion scrambling to find new fights for each of them. Diaz ended up headlining the card against Tony Ferguson, while Chimaev got matched with Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 post-fight show: Reaction to Nate Diaz’s perfect exit, Khamzat Chimaev’s destruction
Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev didn’t end up fighting each other in the end, but both men ended their nights in the best possible way at UFC 279. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew react to Diaz’s fourth-round submission of Tony Ferguson in the main event of Saturday’s card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and why, if that was his final UFC fight, he went out on the highest of notes.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson regrets late takedown on Nate Diaz that led to submission loss: ‘I should have kept it standing’
Tony Ferguson made a costly mistake late in his fight with Nate Diaz. The UFC 279 main event saw Diaz submit Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the fourth round in a bout that was contested primarily on the feet. Both men had their moments in what turned out to be a wild and unpredictable headliner (fitting, given the circumstances under which it came together) but it was Ferguson’s takedown attempt that led to the fight-ending submission that stuck out in his mind after the fight.
MMA Fighting
‘There’s no way that was not intentional’: Title fight ends in controversy after alleged uncalled fouls in Canada
Brazilian atomweight Elisandra Ferreira is protesting her championship loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos after three alleged uncalled fouls in the co-main event of Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship 2 in Calgary, Canada, on Aug. 27. Ferreira met Canada’s undefeated Nikolakakos for a 105-pound belt and she is accusing the local...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Li Jingliang, Chris Barnett, Andreas Michael, and Aaron Jeffery
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap one of the wildest weeks in UFC history. 2 p.m.: We’ll...
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Rankings Shakeup: Should Khamzat Chimaev be ranked above Colby Covington?
Khamzat Chimaev’s assault up the UFC ladder continues. The 28-year-old smashing machine may not have endeared himself to the MMA populace with his unprofessional antics around UFC 279, but it’s impossible to deny the violence the man is capable of once he steps foot inside a cage. Chimaev pitched yet another perfect game in his short-notice rout of Kevin Holland this past Saturday, and after his latest blowout win, the numbers are starting to add up to paint a frightening picture.
MMA Fighting
Kevin Holland calls for fight against ‘Wonderboy’ or Daniel Rodriguez after losing ‘grappling match’ to Khamzat Chimaev
Kevin Holland was understandably upset with the outcome of his fight at UFC 279 where he lost in lopsided fashion to Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event. The fight ended without Holland landing a single strike as Chimaev shot for a takedown in the opening exchange before locking on a D’arce choke to get the submission. While he accepted the matchup against Chimaev on just 24 hours’ notice due to multiple changes in the card being made at the last minute, Holland still gave credit to the undefeated Chechen for his performance, although he still had to take a dig at how the fight played out.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 8 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the eighth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 279
Nate Diaz ended his UFC contract with his head held high, and with a Performance of the Night earning submission win in the main event of UFC 279. But was that the final time the popular competitor competes inside the octagon?. On an all-new edition of On To the Next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Khamzat Chimaev on Nate Diaz after UFC 279: ‘If I fought him, I would kill him’
Khamzat Chimaev is disappointed he didn’t fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279. On the other hand, maybe it was for the best. “If I fought him, I would kill him,” Chimaev said at the press conference following Saturday’s pay-per-view event. “I would be in a jail, so maybe I have to be happy.”
MMA Fighting
Aaron Jeffery on death of teammate Elias Theodorou: ‘I don’t know if I’m in shock or disbelief’
Bellator middleweight Aaron Jeffery knew his friend Elias Theodorou was dealing with health issues. But like much of the MMA world, he was shocked to hear his longtime teammate had died after a private battle with colon cancer. “I don’t know if I’m in shock or disbelief, but I don’t...
MMA Fighting
Robbery Review: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Li Jingliang at UFC 279
Few things infuriate MMA fans more than a fight being scored incorrectly, though the term “robbery” tends to be thrown around carelessly and is often steeped in bias. With Robbery Review, we’ll take a look back at controversial fights and determine whether the judges were rightly criticized for their decision or if pundits need to examine their own knee-jerk reactions.
MMA Fighting
Robert Whittaker accepts Khamzat Chimaev’s offer to train: ‘We can hunt bad guys together’
Robert Whittaker feels that he and Khamzat Chimaev could be a potential dynamic duo. Following his dominant first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Chimaev was asked about his thoughts on a potential fight with Whittaker if he were to move up to middleweight. “Borz” said that he likes Whittaker and would like to train with him rather than compete against him, mostly because the former middleweight champion hasn’t said anything bad about him, and would prefer to fight those Chimaev feels has talked trash about him.
Yardbarker
Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes
The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
NFL・
MMA Fighting
Li Jingliang wears ‘Robbed!’ shirt after Daniel Rodriguez loss, calls UFC 279 saga an ‘injustice’
Li Jingliang was a good solider for the UFC throughout the saga of UFC 279. But that doesn’t mean he’s happy with where things landed — both in the days before the event and in his controversial split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez on short notice. “It’s...
MMA Fighting
Sean Strickland vs. Jared Cannonier re-booked for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 17
Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier are going to give it another go later this year. A matchup between the two middleweight contenders has been re-booked for a UFC Fight Night event on Dec. 17, MMA Fighting confirmed Tuesday following an initial report by Helen Yee. Strickland and Cannonier were originally set to tangle on Oct. 15, however the fight was postponed due to a finger infection suffered by Strickland.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping thinks Nate Diaz returns to the UFC after Jake Paul bout: ‘His window of opportunity is closing all the time’
Michael Bisping believes we haven’t seen the last of Nate Diaz in the UFC. On Saturday, Diaz rode off into the UFC sunset, submitting Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279. Following his win, Diaz declared his intention to exit the UFC to “take over another profession and become the best at that,” a reference to boxing, specifically a long-hypothesized bout between Diaz and Jake Paul. And while Bisping recognizes how lucrative that particular bout would be, the UFC Hall of Famer still believes Diaz can make the most money by staying with the promotion.
Comments / 0