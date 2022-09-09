ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WUSA

1 shot behind Oxon Hill High School

OXON HILL, Md. — One person has been shot behind Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County, according to the Maryland National Park Police. Police went to the scene around 3:50 p.m. to find the victim. They experienced non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Police...
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC

A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
HARRISONBURG, VA
dbknews.com

Greenbelt presents the best possible location for the new FBI headquarters

The current FBI headquarters at the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever I see the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, I always wonder how the organization could use that old, dilapidated building to conduct some of the most crucial criminal investigations in the country.
GREENBELT, MD
WTOP

‘Expedited’ zoning changes at Md. airport criticized

For years, there’s been just enough support on the Prince George’s County Council for a re-zoning of Bowie’s Freeway Airport. The owners of the Maryland airport hope to sell the land to developers, who want to build hundreds of new townhomes on the site. Neighboring residents spent...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. to offer hiring bonuses to police, nurses, more

The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted Tuesday to authorize bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires in certain jobs. The board authorized County Executive Bryan Hill to grant the bonuses, which Supervisor Pat Herrity called important to getting people into jobs “where we are losing recruits to surrounding jurisdictions.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier came face-to-face with an armed robber while delivering mail to the residents on K Street in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1121 K Street Southeast, Brian Harris with the...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Moore urges Montgomery County Democrats to take November election seriously

On a typical weekday morning, Zinnia — a restaurant and cafe on a corner of Colesville Road less than a mile from downtown Silver Spring — wouldn’t open until 8 a.m. But on Monday, more than 75 people were packed into the lower-level dining room of the establishment by 7:30 a.m., including scores of local Democrats: elected officials, candidates that had won their primary elections, and those who had been unsuccessful.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 teenagers arrested for bringing gun to Woodbridge high school

Two teenagers who police said brought a gun to a Prince William County, Virginia, high school on Monday have been arrested. It happened at Freedom High School on Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge. Prince William County police said a student bought a gun to school and showed it to other students while in the bathroom. That student gave the gun to another student before leaving the bathroom.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nottingham MD

Maryland ‘Move Over’ law to expand on October 1

BALTIMORE, MD—Beginning October 1, 2022, the “Move Over” law in Maryland will expand. The expanded law will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. Warning signals may include hazard lights, road flares, or...

Comments / 0

