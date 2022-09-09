Read full article on original website
Blue Ridge Muse
Virginia law enforcement officers who belong to the Oath Keepers are not serving in Floyd County
Circuit Court today in the Floyd County Courthouse is one of my weekly stops in news coverage for The Floyd Press. It also reminds us how fortunate we are to have an excellent police force in the Sheriff’s Department and our prosecutors in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
NBC Washington
‘Shopping Cart Killer' May Be Connected to 6th Death, Authorities Say
A Virginia judge decided Monday that there is enough evidence for a grand jury to consider two first-degree murder charges against the suspected “shopping cart killer,” and police say a sixth death may be connected to the suspect. News4 has been following the cases against Anthony Eugene Robinson...
WJLA
Alleged 'shopping cart killer' Anthony Robinson appears in Harrisonburg, Va. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart and dumping their remains appeared in a Harrisonburg, Virginia court Monday afternoon. Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart killer," was due in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court for...
WUSA
1 shot behind Oxon Hill High School
OXON HILL, Md. — One person has been shot behind Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County, according to the Maryland National Park Police. Police went to the scene around 3:50 p.m. to find the victim. They experienced non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Police...
WTOP
West Virginia lawmakers OK abortion ban with few exceptions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers OK abortion ban with few exceptions. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC
A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
dbknews.com
Greenbelt presents the best possible location for the new FBI headquarters
The current FBI headquarters at the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever I see the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, I always wonder how the organization could use that old, dilapidated building to conduct some of the most crucial criminal investigations in the country.
WTOP
‘Expedited’ zoning changes at Md. airport criticized
For years, there’s been just enough support on the Prince George’s County Council for a re-zoning of Bowie’s Freeway Airport. The owners of the Maryland airport hope to sell the land to developers, who want to build hundreds of new townhomes on the site. Neighboring residents spent...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. to offer hiring bonuses to police, nurses, more
The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted Tuesday to authorize bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires in certain jobs. The board authorized County Executive Bryan Hill to grant the bonuses, which Supervisor Pat Herrity called important to getting people into jobs “where we are losing recruits to surrounding jurisdictions.”
Sisters missing for two-years could be in the Maryland, D.C. area
Two sisters missing for two years could be somewhere bordering the area of Maryland and Washington D.C.
WJLA
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier came face-to-face with an armed robber while delivering mail to the residents on K Street in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1121 K Street Southeast, Brian Harris with the...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Police Mourn The Death Of Charles County Correctional Officer
LA PLATA, Md. — Across Southern Maryland, police departments and the community mourned the sudden passing of a Charles County Correctional Officer. At about 4:15 a.m. on September 12, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a motorcycle crash in the area.
bethesdamagazine.com
Moore urges Montgomery County Democrats to take November election seriously
On a typical weekday morning, Zinnia — a restaurant and cafe on a corner of Colesville Road less than a mile from downtown Silver Spring — wouldn’t open until 8 a.m. But on Monday, more than 75 people were packed into the lower-level dining room of the establishment by 7:30 a.m., including scores of local Democrats: elected officials, candidates that had won their primary elections, and those who had been unsuccessful.
WTOP
2 teenagers arrested for bringing gun to Woodbridge high school
Two teenagers who police said brought a gun to a Prince William County, Virginia, high school on Monday have been arrested. It happened at Freedom High School on Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge. Prince William County police said a student bought a gun to school and showed it to other students while in the bathroom. That student gave the gun to another student before leaving the bathroom.
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
Nottingham MD
Maryland ‘Move Over’ law to expand on October 1
BALTIMORE, MD—Beginning October 1, 2022, the “Move Over” law in Maryland will expand. The expanded law will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. Warning signals may include hazard lights, road flares, or...
WTOP
School assemblies at Montgomery County high schools to include gun education
High school students in Montgomery County, Maryland, high schools will get a lesson about keeping schools and students safe this fall during scheduled school assemblies, which includes a lesson on gun education. Montgomery County Public Schools, the state’s attorney’s office and the police department will give information on the law...
Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
