ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Is it better to exercise a little regularly or doing one long gym session a week?

By Talker News
Talker
Talker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Id3z5_0hoadLsk00
(Ground Picture via Shutterstock)

By Alice Clifford via SWNS

It is better to exercise a little but regularly than doing a single long gym session every week, scientists found.

The results could provide an easy way for the elderly to maintain their strength and even ward off osteoporosis.

The researchers found that lifting a heavy dumbbell up to six times daily is better than a single weekly session of resistance training.

Both exercise types build bigger muscles but strength only increased in the group that did it regularly.

A decrease in muscle mass, especially in the elderly, is a cause of many chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, dementia and musculoskeletal problems such as osteoporosis.

The team from Edith Cowan University in Australia along with Niigata University and Nishi Kyushu University in Japan carried out the experiment over a four-week period.

Each participant had to perform the same arm resistance exercise but the number of times they did it in the week differed.

The exercise lengthened the arm muscle in a way similar to when lowering a dumbbell in a bicep curl. Each movement is called a contraction.

Two of the groups did 30 contractions per week. One group crammed all 30 into one day, while the other did six a day for five days.

The third group did only six contractions one day a week. This group saw no change in their muscle strength or size.

Those doing 30 contractions once a week saw their muscle size increase but their muscle strength remained the same.

However, those doing six contractions five days a week had the same muscle size increase as those doing it once a week but their strength grew by 10 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGJ2K_0hoadLsk00
(ESB Professional via Shutterstock)

Ken Nosaka, an exercise and sports science professor at Edith Cowan University, said: “People think they have to do a longer session of resistance training in the gym, but that’s not the case.

"Just lowering a heavy dumbbell slowly once or six times a day is enough.”

Professor Nosaka said ongoing research indicated similar results could be achieved without needing to push as hard as possible.

He added: “We only used the bicep curl exercise in this study, but we believe this would be the case for other muscles also, at least to some extent.

“Muscle strength is important to our health. This could help prevent a decrease in muscle mass and strength with aging.

“A decrease in muscle mass is a cause of many chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, dementia, plus musculoskeletal problems such as osteoporosis.”

The study showed that little but often is better for people, scientists said.

Prof Nosaka said: "This research, together with our previous study, suggests the importance of accumulating a small amount of exercise a week, than just spending hours exercising once a week.

"If you’re just going to the gym once a week, it’s not as effective as doing a bit of exercise every day at home."

He also said that a little bit of exercise also helps with resting our bodies which is equally important

He continued: “Muscle adaptions occur when we are resting; if someone was able to somehow train 24 hours a day, there would actually be no improvement at all”.

The exact reason why it is better for our body to exercise in this way is still not known.

The researchers suggest that it could be due to the frequency our brain is asked to get our muscles moving in this way.

The findings were published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports .

The post Is it better to exercise a little regularly or doing one long gym session a week? appeared first on Talker .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Science#Edith Cowan University#Muscle Contraction#Swns#Niigata University#Nishi Kyushu University
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Talker

Talker

New York, NY
143
Followers
437
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Talker is an expertly curated feed of news stories and data-driven content. From the weird and wonderful to studies and surveys around travel, health, food, parenting, work, finance and more.

 https://talker.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy