‘Snow White’ Remake Reveals First Look at Rachel Zegler as the Disney Princess at D23
“Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?” Fans were treated to the first look at Disney’s live-action “Snow White” remake at the D23 Expo on Friday, revealing Rachel Zegler in the role of the first-ever Disney princess. The 30-second teaser opened with the Evil Queen’s iconic question to her magic mirror. Snow White dons her signature costume in the footage, which ends with her dropping the poisoned apple. Stars Zegler and Gal Gadot were on hand to tease the film. “I didn’t even see it! I didn’t see what you guys saw!” Zegler said in...
‘House of the Dragon’: Speaking Valyrian Milly Alcock’s ‘Mouth Was on Auto-Pilot’
'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock discusses speaking High Valyrian, and admits to screwing up several ways you never saw on screen.
A New Clip of King Charles III Interacting with Royal Servants Has Left Twitter Ablaze
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In only two days, King Charles III has already gotten some backlash for a clip that’s making its way through Twitter. On Sept 10, many people uploaded a video of King Charles interacting with his servants, with the most viral tweet coming from a parody account named Laura Kuenssberg Translator, who’s garnered over 22 million views on the now-viral clip. They posted it with the caption, “The servant must clear my desk for me. I can’t be expected to move things.”
Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On ‘Completely Inaccurate’ Affair Rumors Between Her And Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde is setting the record straight regarding her personal life and relationship with Harry Styles. As rumors continue to swirl that the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38 and leading actor, 28, began dating while she was in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis, Wilde sat down for a new interview with Vanity Fair to clear the air.
Rolling Stone Cofounder Jann Wenner Disses Cameron Diaz For Being 'Unpleasant To Deal With' In New Memoir
Rolling Stone cofounder Jann Wenner seemingly slammed Cameron Diaz in his upcoming memoir, Like a Rolling Stone. In the book, Wenner recalls a memory from the mid-2000s, when his paparazzi team took a snapshot of "an actress" smooching Justin Timberlake on a surfboard. Although the magazine magnate didn't overtly say...
Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V Is a Scripted Podcast That Will Lead Up to Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan
Star Trek is set to go boldly where it hasn't gone before... into the world of scripted podcasts as Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V will tell the story of the events leading up to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. This new scripted podcast, which was announced...
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock addresses ‘gnarly’ incest scene
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has reflected on what she described as a “gnarly” incest scene that takes place in the fourth episode, “King of the Narrow Sea”.Spoilers follow for episode four of House of the Dragon – you have been warned!During Monday’s (12 September) episode, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Alcock) is led on a secret nighttime adventure around King’s Landing by her uncle Daemon (Smith).The pair end up at one of Daemon’s favourite brothels, where they begin kissing and removing each other’s clothes.With Rhaenyra’s trousers around her ankles, Daemon suddenly has second thoughts and can’t bring himself to...
House of the Dragon's Daemon Can't Do It, and We Have Post-Episode 4 Qs
This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s House of the Dragon. Proceed accordingly. It’s not the incest, it’s the power play at hand. And hoo boy, there’s a sentence I never thought I’d write. Sunday’s House of the Dragon depicted the scene that readers of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood knew was coming: During an unsanctioned nighttime visit to the Street of Silk, things get hot and heavy — and by that I mean kissy and gropey — between Daemon and his niece, Rhaenyra. Just before he’s about to land the dragon, however, Daemon pulls back, rebuffing the princess’ attempts to...
Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror
Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock Reveals Details on Filming ‘Shocking’ Brothel Scene in Episode 4
Fans may have been more uncomfortable watching the brothel scene in 'House of the Dragon' than Milly Alcock was filming it
‘The Rings of Power’ fans think they’ve figured out who Halbrand is
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, “Adar”. Halbrand is perhaps the most enigmatic character in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power so far, and that’s saying something, because not even The Stranger falling down to Middle-earth with a comet has managed to raise as many eyebrows as this lost man from the Southlands.
Lord Of The Rings’ Ismael Cruz Córdova Reveals ‘Vicious’ Backlash Since His Rings Of Power Casting And How He Has Been Handling It
Ismael Cruz Córdova opens up about the “pure and vicious hate speech” he's seen since being cast in 2020.
One Piece Film Red - Official Trailer
One Piece Film Red is coming to theaters in North America on November 4! Check out the trailer here featuring the theme song, New Genesis, by Ado.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Wall-E is one of the characters you can visit in their realms. This IGN wiki guide has everything you need to know about this robot, including where to find him, how to increase his friendship, and the quests available for Wall-E. How to Unlock Wall-E You...
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
Jean Smart Wins Second Consecutive Emmy For Lead Actress In A Comedy Series For ‘Hacks’: “I Didn’t Realize The Breadth Of The Appeal Of Our Show”
Jean Smart has won her second consecutive Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series for her role as legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s Hacks. “Thank you for a second time honoring this show,” Smart said during her on-stage acceptance speech. “I have to tell you, I’m so blown away by our writers who not only matched season 1 but surpassed it, and as we all know, season 2 of a show is kind of a litmus test. This has just been a thrill. She went on to thank our crew and ad because we were on...
Live-Action Snow White Remake Gets First Look at D23
Attendees at Disney's D23 got the first look at the live-action remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. A brief teaser was shown at the fan convention, showing both Zegler and Gadot and an apple tumbling out of Snow White's hand. Disney also tweeted the logo for the remake, set to debut in 2024.
First ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Trailer Brings the House Down at D23 Expo
At the D23 Expo on Saturday, director James Mangold was on hand to introduce the first footage from the upcoming fifth, still-untitled Indiana Jones adventure. The house went nuts. And for good reason – this “Indiana Jones 5” footage looks incredible. “I saw ‘Raiders of the Lost...
Watch the teaser trailer for 'Disenchanted'
Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, James Marsden return in the sequel.
