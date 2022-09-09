Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
With Orange Line Work 82% Done, MBTA ‘in a Great Position to Finish Strong,' GM Says
The end of the Orange Line shutdown is in sight and the MBTA's general manager is feeling optimistic. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said from the track in Charlestown Tuesday, Day 25 of the shutdown. He said...
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Shutdown Enters Final Stretch
In a week, commuters should once again be able to take the Orange Line, and with upgraded service. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown is scheduled to end early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, and the agency's general manager, Steve Poftak, said last week that work — then two-thirds done — was on schedule to wrap up on time.
nbcboston.com
Boston School Buses Fall Short of State Timeliness Requirement: Report
Students in Boston Public Schools haven't even been back at school for a week yet, but many of them are apparently already arriving tardy. On the first day of school, half of buses were on time, according to data provided by the district. That's improved each day since rising to 73% on time for Monday, the third day of the school year.
nbcboston.com
After Explosion at Northeastern, Other Boston Universities on Alert, Urge Caution
The news that a person was hospitalized when a package delivered to a Northeastern University exploded Tuesday prompted other universities in the Boston area to issue alerts. Also Tuesday night, Boston police were investigating a suspicious device in the area of the Museum of Fine Arts, close to Northeastern. More details about that device weren't immediately available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Fire Hits Wang's Chinese Cuisine Space in Somerville's Magoun Square
A three-alarm fire ripped through a restaurant space in Somerville Monday. According to a source (and confirmed by The Somerville Times), a blaze broke out on Broadway in Magoun Square Monday evening, causing damage to the space that has been home to Wang's Chinese Cuisine. As of this morning, the cause of the fire is unknown; the space was vacant at the time, with no injuries reported.
nbcboston.com
Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction
A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. "I do not use the word 'Hell' as a...
nbcboston.com
Package Explodes at Northeastern University, Injuring Man; FBI Investigating
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a package delivered to a building at Northeastern University exploded when it was opened, school officials confirmed. A second package was also found and rendered safe by the bomb squad, Boston police confirmed at a news conference Tuesday night. Northeastern...
nbcboston.com
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters
Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing on I-93 in Boston
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south in Boston early Monday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit. A state...
nbcboston.com
Saugus Police Condemn Hate Speech After ‘Hateful' Banner Displayed Over Route 1
Police in Saugus, Massachusetts, are condemning a message of hate speech hung on a banner over Route 1 this weekend. Drivers heading southbound on Route 1 in Saugus saw a hateful banner that read "Jews Did 9/11" on Sunday as the world commemorated the anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11.
nbcboston.com
Student Stabbed at Dorchester High School, Suspect Fled, Police Say
A student was stabbed at a Boston high school Monday, authorities say. A Jeremiah E. Burke High School student at was stabbed in the stomach and shoulder and was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive, Boston Public Schools said. His suspected attacker fled the scene, police said....
nbcboston.com
Boston Rape Suspect Faces Charges in 4 Incidents Dating Back Nearly 20 Years
A Boston bank employee suspected of rape in incidents dating back over 15 years was arrested Monday night, police said. The Boston Police Department's Fugitive Unit and Sexual Assault Unit arrested 42-year-old Ivan Y. Cheung of Quincy just after 5 p.m. Monday on four outstanding warrants, according to Boston police. The warrants, issued out of Boston Municipal Court, are for four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of aggravated statutory rape, according to the release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say
A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
nbcboston.com
Biden Aims to Bring Hope to Cancer Patients Through ‘Moonshot' Initiative
President Joe Biden reignited his 2016 "cancer moonshot," a mission to end the disease as we know it. The president laid out several steps in hopes of eradicating cancer and prevent people from dying from it. “Diagnosis was earth-shattering. It just cracks your life into two,” admitted Kate Weissman.
Comments / 0