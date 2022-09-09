Bear enters home and eats chocolate cake before fleeing

By Leo Black via SWNS

A hungry brown bear entered a terrified woman's home and scoffed a chocolate cake before being chased out by police.

Footage taken by officers shows the bear being shooed off after breaking into a home in Simi Valley, California after rummaging through the family's fridge.

Police responded to a call from a terrified mother who had locked herself in an upstairs bedroom with her son after the bear entered through the open kitchen door.

The mother threw the officers a key from a second story window of the home, allowing them to enter.

Video shows the officers entering the house and shouting "hey bear! Get out of here bear!" before the startled animal fled and climbed over the garden fence.

The police had received a call from another resident the previous day after the bear was spotted in the area rummaging through trash-cans and cooling off in swimming pools.

The officers responded to the call with a non-lethal rubber projectile launcher, although it was not needed, as the bear immediately fled and climbed a tree as the officers entered.

The bear left the tree after approximately ten minutes and was cleared from the area.

