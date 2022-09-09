ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YbN9_0hoadGT700
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.

Officer Byron Zelaya-Chavez located the suspect, Shemar Hendricks, walking with the juvenile at New Jersey and Pacific Avenues, police said.

Hendricks was found to be in possession of a handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition and fitted with a high-capacity magazine, police said. Hendricks was placed in custody without incident.

He was charged with multiple weapons offenses and was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Ten arrested in Atlantic City Boardwalk drug investigation

A multi-agency investigation led to 10 arrests, various drugs and a loaded handgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. The three-day investigation was conducted at various times in the day and night, and included the Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Two Atlantic County men indicted on drug charges

Two Atlantic County men were indicted on drug charges after an investigation that led to more than a pound of crystal methamphetamine and a loaded handgun, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Jason Cintron, 38, of Hammonton, was the target of a lengthy narcotics investigation initiated by the...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot by Cop During Confrontation in Center City

A 23-year-old man was shot twice early Sunday morning after he confronted a plainclothes police officer in Philadelphia, authorities said. The man displayed a gun during the confrontation on the 1300 block of Locust Street in Center City around 3:30 a.m. while the officer was on a nightclub detail, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
myozarksonline.com

Man accused of assaulting his mother

A Camden County man who called for help, on Saturday, because his arm was swollen and his body was shaking, ended up being charged with domestic assault. According to a report filed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, while EMS was responding to the 400 block of North Business 5, the man’s mother contacted 9-1-1 and reported that he had assaulted her. The victim reported that she had attempted to take 32-year-old Timothy Eckard to get medical treatment but the offices were closed, so she took him back to where he had been staying. She said he then became angry, punched the dashboard and hit her in the head, and threatened her. Eckard allegedly violated a protection order by being around the victim, he is also charged with domestic assault and property damage, to be held without bond.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Pacific Avenues#Daily Voice Atlantic
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot in broad daylight and killed in SW Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after someone shot him in the head in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 12th District officers were called to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 4:30, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized

Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform

A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
360K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy