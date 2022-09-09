Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
Top Facts About the Ethereum Merge
With the so-called “Big Merge” just weeks away, let’s jump right into what it all means and how cryptocurrency trading prices could be affected in the aftermath. First top: learning the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum in order to understand why Ethereum is making such big changes.
UniCredit shareholders meet to approve latest buyback
MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders in UniCredit (CRDI.MI) met on Wednesday to approve an up to 1 billion euro ($999.7 million) share buyback, which will bring the overall capital distribution on 2021 earnings to 3.75 billion euros.
financefeeds.com
PvP settlement infrastructure Bosonic adds BEQUANT as Crypto LP
“The combination of BEQUANT’s deep liquidity and Bosonic’s market leading real-time PvP settlement infrastructure, provides institutional clients and exchanges with a powerful proposition to access the best liquidity, and avoid bilateral credit lines with counterparties.”. Prime Broker and digital asset exchange BEQUANT has joined the Bosonic Network, operated...
Uber’s CEO thinks inflation may be encouraging more drivers to join the ride-hailing platform, as ‘life is getting more expensive’
Increasing food prices and rents are helping to drive inflation, according to the latest U.S. inflation report.
EU calls for money to be clawed back from energy firms, saying profits must go ‘to those who need it most’ – politics live
Liz Truss has stated her opposition to windfall taxes but the European Commission says energy profits must be shared
financefeeds.com
KuCoin opens door to crypto connectivity provider Talos
“As Talos develops software that enhances market participants’ connectivity to liquidity destinations, trade execution tools, analytics and other services, the KuCoin exchange values its latest partnership and is confident that cooperation will benefit both parties and the market at large.”. Kucoin has partnered with Talos to in order to...
China's Zhejiang province on high alert ahead of Typhoon Muifa
BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Typhoon Muifa gained strength in the East China Sea on Wednesday forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights out of the financial hub of Shanghai and threatening the busy port shared by Ningbo and Zhoushan cities.
Business Insider
Google loses appeal in $4 billion European court battle over Android dominance
The tech giant was fined for abusing its dominant Android mobile operating system to cement the popularity of Google apps and services.
financefeeds.com
e-CNY transaction volume tops $15 billion in 2022
China’s central bank has called for the orderly expansion of the scope of the digital yuan pilot through interconnectivity with traditional e-payment tools to make its use-case scenarios more convenient for customers. Quoted by the government-run China.org.cn news portal, Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China,...
Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Singapore on Wednesday granted interim authorisation for a bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine made by Moderna(MRNA.O), the government said in a statement.
financefeeds.com
From L2 to DAG, Meet the Acronyms Making Blockchain Scale
Wouldn’t it be great if blockchain worked straight out of the box? No setup; no learning curve; no scalability issues. For years, the concept of a blockchain network that works for everyone all of the time, with no loss of service or fee variance, have seemed an impossible dream.
European Court Of Justice Recommends $4.1B Google Fine Over Mobile Network Saga
A recommended fine of €4.1B ($4.1B) has been imposed by the European Court of Justice on Google, upholding almost all of the European Commission’s recent ruling. In the past few minutes, the Court said it has confirmed the decision that Google imposed “unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine.” The fine is a slightly lower recommendation than that of the Commission and the European Court of Justice said this “reflects the gravity and duration of the infringement.” Google owner Alphabet had already lost a challenge against a...
UK inflation eases to 9.9% but remains close to 40-year high – business live
Inflation eases because of a fall in petrol and diesel prices while food prices rise at fastest rate since mid-2008, driven by milk, cheese and eggs
Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, wins 5% fine cut
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google on Wednesday suffered its second setback in less than a year as Europe's top court agreed with EU antitrust regulators that it had abused its dominance but trimmed the fine by 5% because of a disagreement on one point.
