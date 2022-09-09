ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
financefeeds.com

Top Facts About the Ethereum Merge

With the so-called “Big Merge” just weeks away, let’s jump right into what it all means and how cryptocurrency trading prices could be affected in the aftermath. First top: learning the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum in order to understand why Ethereum is making such big changes.
financefeeds.com

PvP settlement infrastructure Bosonic adds BEQUANT as Crypto LP

“The combination of BEQUANT’s deep liquidity and Bosonic’s market leading real-time PvP settlement infrastructure, provides institutional clients and exchanges with a powerful proposition to access the best liquidity, and avoid bilateral credit lines with counterparties.”. Prime Broker and digital asset exchange BEQUANT has joined the Bosonic Network, operated...
financefeeds.com

KuCoin opens door to crypto connectivity provider Talos

“As Talos develops software that enhances market participants’ connectivity to liquidity destinations, trade execution tools, analytics and other services, the KuCoin exchange values its latest partnership and is confident that cooperation will benefit both parties and the market at large.”. Kucoin has partnered with Talos to in order to...
financefeeds.com

e-CNY transaction volume tops $15 billion in 2022

China’s central bank has called for the orderly expansion of the scope of the digital yuan pilot through interconnectivity with traditional e-payment tools to make its use-case scenarios more convenient for customers. Quoted by the government-run China.org.cn news portal, Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China,...
financefeeds.com

From L2 to DAG, Meet the Acronyms Making Blockchain Scale

Wouldn’t it be great if blockchain worked straight out of the box? No setup; no learning curve; no scalability issues. For years, the concept of a blockchain network that works for everyone all of the time, with no loss of service or fee variance, have seemed an impossible dream.
European Court Of Justice Recommends $4.1B Google Fine Over Mobile Network Saga

A recommended fine of €4.1B ($4.1B) has been imposed by the European Court of Justice on Google, upholding almost all of the European Commission’s recent ruling. In the past few minutes, the Court said it has confirmed the decision that Google imposed “unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine.” The fine is a slightly lower recommendation than that of the Commission and the European Court of Justice said this “reflects the gravity and duration of the infringement.” Google owner Alphabet had already lost a challenge against a...
