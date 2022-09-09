Read full article on original website
Moody, Leeds football games moved to Thursday, September 8
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Friday’s football games between the Moody Blue Devils and the Cleburne County Tigers, as well as the Leeds Green Wave at the St. Clair County Saints, have been moved to Thursday, September 8 due to potential severe weather. “Flooding may persist through mid week along the Chattooga River […]
Sean of the South: Eliza’s Run
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Birmingham. It’s 4:23 a.m. It’s chilly. There is a quilt of fog suspended over the foothills of the Appalachians. The whole world is dark. I should not be up at this hour. I am hardly awake. My hair is a mess. My eyes are crusted. But here […]
Hewitt-Trussville graduate released new single in honor of Meads twins
By Hannah Curran, Editor KENTUCKY — A 2009 Hewitt-Trussville graduate, Dustin Short, released a new single, “I Won’t Forget,” featuring Hope Darst on Friday, September 9, reminding people that whatever you are going through, God is there through it all. “I hope this song will help people remember all the things that God has done […]
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
Obituary: Lyndon Ray Thorn (October 9, 1989 ~ September 7, 2022)
Lyndon Ray Thorn, 32, passed away on September 7, 2022, in Trussville. Lyndon is survived by his mother – Sharon Nocella (Tommy), brother – John Michael Adkins (Jessica), father – Robert Thorn (Tammi), brother – Robert Thorn II, step-sister – Kaylee Kornagay, grandfather – William Thorn (Jean), grandfather – Frank Hampton, uncle – Jerry Ray […]
Trussville City Schools among state leaders in newly released data
By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — According to data on student proficiency released by the Alabama State Department of Education on Thursday evening, Trussville City Schools ranked among the best in Alabama, finishing in the top five for proficiency in two categories and sixth in the third. The data showed the percentage of students proficient […]
Obituary: William Homer Sanders (October 25, 1942 ~ September 1, 2022)
William “Bill” Sanders, 79, of Birmingham, passed away on September 1, 2022, in Hayden. Bill graduated from Woodlawn High School, where he was a standout football player. He graduated from the University of Montevallo in 1974 and went on to have a long career in law enforcement. In addition, he served in the Army Reserve, […]
Tree Talk: The pace of change
By Wil Rainer, Field Programs Director at the Cahaba River Society TRUSSVILLE — The unnamed tributary in my backyard flows from the peak of an unnamed mountain. As the gathering waters build, the creek twists and turns over bedrock and through culverts from my forested Irondale neighborhood toward I-459, its first major manmade barrier. Here […]
City of Irondale honors local students with proclamations
By Crystal McGough IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart Jr., of the city of Irondale, presented proclamations honoring two local students at the regular city council meeting on Sept. 6, 2022. “I believe in giving people their roses while they are alive,” Stewart said. The first proclamation was presented to Sadie Arnold, a sophomore at […]
Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, between Argo and Deerfoot Exits
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 3 a.m., Friday, September 16, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure on I-59 northbound for Concrete Rehab operations between Milepost 146.5 and Milepost 148. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16. […]
Obituary: Violet Rose Warshaw (December 14, 1942 ~ September 1, 2022)
Violet Rose Smith Warshaw of Springville passed away on September 1, 2022. Vie was passionate about cooking; chocolate pudding was one of her best foods. It was always a big hit whenever she took it to family gatherings. She retired from Southern Living Recipe Kitchen, which she loved. She is preceded in death by her […]
Five killed during deadly weekend in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Five people were killed in five separate shootings over the weekend, and Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that all the shootings are being investigated as homicides. Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 5600 block of […]
Obituary: Hedwig Koch Nix (April 26, 1939 ~ September 5, 2022)
Hedwig “Hedy” Koch Nix, 83, of Trussville, was born April 26, 1939, and passed peacefully at home into eternal rest surrounded by her family on September 5, 2022. Daughter of Christian and Elsa Koch, she moved from Mainz, Germany, at age 19 to the United States after falling in love and marrying her beloved late […]
Motorcycle crash claims life of Birmingham woman
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Birmingham woman on Sunday, September 11, at approximately 7:35 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower. Reportedly […]
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals
UPDATE: Reginald Leshawn Green’s family has been located and notified of the death. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still searching for the family of Jimmie Dale Evans. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Reginald […]
Etowah County crash claims life of Leesburg man
From The Tribune staff reports ETOWAH COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Leesburg man on Saturday, September 10, at approximately 6:40 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Bobby Dean Garmon, 60, was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and […]
Due to inclement weather, City Fest turns into two-weekend event
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Due to inclement weather and the prospect of a muddy festival site, Trussville City Fest 2022 will be a split affair, with the festival portion of City Fest including the AmFirst Marketplace, Bryant Bank Kids’ Area, the Jefferson Memorial Car Show, the grassy stage at the corner of […]
Trussville FD responds to roof fire at Rodney Scott’s BBQ
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to a roof fire at Rodney’s Scott’s BBQ on Saturday, September 3, at approximately 9:41 p.m. According to Fire Chief Tim Shotts, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the fire investigator will be there today. Shotts said […]
VIDEO: Trussville Mayor Choat discusses federal railroad grant
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Mayor Buddy Choat discusses the city of Trussville and Birmingham teaming up with Norfolk Southern to overcome the train problem that continues to plague the area. Trussville plans to vote on a resolution at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, impacting the train crossing blockages. Related […]
Birmingham PD searches for missing 29-year-old man
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday, August 31, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. According to the BPD, Alma Toler Gunter was last seen wearing a brown and black plaided jacket, black dickie pants, and new pair […]
