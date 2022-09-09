ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Moody, Leeds football games moved to Thursday, September 8

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Friday’s football games between the Moody Blue Devils and the Cleburne County Tigers, as well as the Leeds Green Wave at the St. Clair County Saints, have been moved to Thursday, September 8 due to potential severe weather. “Flooding may persist through mid week along the Chattooga River […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Eliza’s Run

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Birmingham. It’s 4:23 a.m. It’s chilly. There is a quilt of fog suspended over the foothills of the Appalachians. The whole world is dark. I should not be up at this hour. I am hardly awake. My hair is a mess. My eyes are crusted. But here […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tree Talk: The pace of change

By Wil Rainer, Field Programs Director at the Cahaba River Society TRUSSVILLE — The unnamed tributary in my backyard flows from the peak of an unnamed mountain. As the gathering waters build, the creek twists and turns over bedrock and through culverts from my forested Irondale neighborhood toward I-459, its first major manmade barrier. Here […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
#Panthers#American Football#The Tribune Springville#The Springville Tigers
The Trussville Tribune

City of Irondale honors local students with proclamations

By Crystal McGough IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart Jr., of the city of Irondale, presented proclamations honoring two local students at the regular city council meeting on Sept. 6, 2022. “I believe in giving people their roses while they are alive,” Stewart said. The first proclamation was presented to Sadie Arnold, a sophomore at […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, between Argo and Deerfoot Exits

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 3 a.m., Friday, September 16, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure on I-59 northbound for Concrete Rehab operations between Milepost 146.5 and Milepost 148. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Five killed during deadly weekend in Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Five people were killed in five separate shootings over the weekend, and Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that all the shootings are being investigated as homicides. Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 5600 block of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Motorcycle crash claims life of Birmingham woman

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Birmingham woman on Sunday, September 11, at approximately 7:35 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower. Reportedly […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals

UPDATE: Reginald Leshawn Green’s family has been located and notified of the death. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still searching for the family of Jimmie Dale Evans. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Reginald […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Etowah County crash claims life of Leesburg man

From The Tribune staff reports ETOWAH COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Leesburg man on Saturday, September 10, at approximately 6:40 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Bobby Dean Garmon, 60, was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville FD responds to roof fire at Rodney Scott’s BBQ

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to a roof fire at Rodney’s Scott’s BBQ on Saturday, September 3, at approximately 9:41 p.m. According to Fire Chief Tim Shotts, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the fire investigator will be there today.  Shotts said […]
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD searches for missing 29-year-old man

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday, August 31, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. According to the BPD, Alma Toler Gunter was last seen wearing a brown and black plaided jacket, black dickie pants, and new pair […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

