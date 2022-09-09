The Treasury Department and the New Hampshire delegation announced the state will receive an additional $66 million in federal funds to help bring high-speed internet access to 80% of locations that are still lacking it .

This latest approval, under the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF), completes New Hampshire’s $122 million total award, and will help connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet, according to a press release.

“Today’s announcement marks a major investment in New Hampshire that will support families, small businesses, and our entire economy,” Sen. Maggie Hassan said in the release.

“Expanding access to strong, affordable internet access will help Granite State communities thrive, which is why I led the efforts to secure this funding as part of the American Rescue Plan. I look forward to continue working with my colleagues to boost New Hampshire’s economy.”

New Hampshire’s plan requires service providers to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides a discount of up to $30 per month (or up to $75 per eligible household on Tribal lands), according to the release.

Households eligible to qualify for the ACP benefit include those whose income is below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or $55,500 for a family of four.

Earlier this year, New Hampshire received $50 million in federal funds to bring high-speed internet access to the most rural parts of the state, also through the CPF, as well as $2.2 and $2.4 million in funding to help connect students to high-speed internet at home.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : This State To Receive $66 Million To Boost High-Speed Internet Access