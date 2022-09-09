Meet Peter Neal, the 28-year-old lawyer marrying Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi at the White House this fall

Naomi Biden and fiancé Peter Neal. Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden is engaged to Peter Neal .

They're getting married on the South Lawn of the White House this fall.

Neal is a law school graduate who interned for the Obama White House and Hillary Clinton.

Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal are getting married at the White House this fall.

Their wedding will be held November 19 on the South Lawn of the White House . It will be the 19th White House wedding in history.

"Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," Biden tweeted on April 4 . "We can't wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead."

Neal grew up in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Neal's mother Mary Neal is an orthopedic spine surgeon and the author of two books, " To Heaven and Back: A Doctor's Extraordinary Account of Her Death, Heaven, Angels, and Life Again" and " 7 Lessons from Heaven: How Dying Taught Me to Live a Joy-Filled Life," based on her near-death experience in a kayaking accident. She appeared in the Netflix docuseries "Surviving Death."

Neal's family also runs a small business in Wyoming.

He has three siblings: Eliot, Betsy, and Willie, who died at age 19 when he was hit by a car in 2009 . In his memory, the Neal family established the Willie Neal Environmental Awareness Fund which aims to promote "responsible choices through education, community involvement, and environmental initiatives."

He met Naomi in June 2018 on a date set up by a mutual friend.

In a post on Instagram in June , Neal commemorated their four-year anniversary with a throwback picture from the day after they met.

Neal proposed to Naomi near his childhood home in Jackson Hole in September 2021.

They live in Washington, DC, with their dog Charlie.

Charlie has accompanied the couple on trips to Camp David with the Bidens.

Naomi, who is an associate attorney at the DC law firm Arnold & Porter, told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager before Biden's inauguration that she was looking forward to having her grandparents so close to home.

"I'm really excited that they'll be just a few miles away from my apartment, so I can go steal some free food from the kitchen," she said.

Like Naomi, Neal is also a lawyer.

Neal majored in political communications with a minor in journalism and mass communication at George Washington University, and graduated from law school at the University of Pennsylvania in May.

During his law studies, he completed externships at the National Security Division of the Department of Justice and the US House General Counsel's Office and was an associate editor of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review.

As an undergraduate, he interned at the White House under President Obama and worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

After Clinton lost the 2016 election, Neal posted a photo on Instagram of a sign on her desk that said "Never, never, never give up."

"This is the epitome of public service," he wrote. "Nothing comes easy, and no one understands that better than Hillary Clinton. I noticed this sitting on her desk today, and the message could not be more apt, or more fitting for the woman whose desk it sits on. She has set the bar for what it means to be a public servant, and it's time for all of us to take notes, buckle down, and follow suit. That this is what she is reminding herself of daily should give us all hope and inspiration."

In 2020, he and Naomi worked together to create an online quiz helping people and small businesses determine their eligibility for COVID-19-related government aid.

While quarantining together and completing their law school coursework online, Biden and Neal created the My CARES Act Benefits quiz. The website broke down the 335-page Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into a series of questions that people could answer to see if they qualified for any aid from the $2.2 trillion stimulus package.

"There had to be a better way for the programs and the eligibility to be communicated with people," Neal told MTV News in 2020 .

"It was either that or watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' for the third time in a row," Biden joked.

He often appears alongside Naomi at White House events and Biden family vacations.

Neal attended Biden's inauguration and has joined Naomi's family for Thanksgiving in Nantucket and a trip to Camp David. In June, he spent Father's Day with the Bidens in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and traveled to California as Biden attended the 9th Summit of the Americas.