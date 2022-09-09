Mission Valley residents concerned over possible flooding from storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Tropical Storm Kay is on San Diego's horizon, and it has many residents in Mission Valley worried.

"I'm kind of worried about the flooding,” resident Elizabeth Hill said.

"We were kind of aware that this area was pretty notorious for flooding. We recently moved here so that was kind of one of the concerns,” resident Nelson Hill added.

The City of San Diego is shifting into overdrive to prep the area for the storm, including clearing parks like one in Chollas Creek.

"The City of San Diego is around the city doing drain clearing, additional street sweeping, putting parking signs in low-laying areas, manning bypass pumps to prepare for the rains,” said city Public Information Officer Anthony Santacroce.

As the city prepares for rain and possible flooding, some are hoping those preps pay off.

"Just want to make sure I'm able to go to work and hopefully the roads around here can it,” Elizabeth said.

"I'm actually in the military and we're working on going on deployment pretty soon and that's coming up. So, if the road flood out that's going to be a pretty significant impact for us,” said Nelson.

The city said its Stormwater Department is focusing on anything flood-related.

"We are making sure that all of the areas of concern that we have will prevent flooding,” Santacroce said.

While city does its work, it is encouraging people to take a look at their own properties to prevent flooding and if you're driving slow down and don't drive through standing water.

"Just want to make sure that we're safe at the end of the day. It's not really worth it to shave off some time if you're going to be in danger,” Elizabeth said.

The city said if you see anything like street flooding or downed trees, you're encouraged to report it with the city's Get It Done app .