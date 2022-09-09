ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry , Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook top my Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings for 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TN3uQ_0hoac6gt00
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (C) is my top fantasy football option in Week 1. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Joe Mixon , Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb, Javonte Williams and James Conner round out my Top 10 options for Week 1.

Josh Jacobs, Chase Edmonds and Miles Sanders are among my other favorite running backs to start this week.

Don't overthink your starting running back slots if you selected the position in the first and second round in Week 1. I would recommend taking a deeper look at your lineup decision for players more on the RB2 fringe. Try to find a player you think will get a hefty workload and has a great matchup.

TOP SHELF

Derrick Henry was the No. 1 overall player in my pre-draft rankings, in part, due to his schedule this season. The Tennessee Titans star will face the New York Giants in his first game of 2022.

The Giants allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and eighth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

The Raiders allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and sixth-most rushing touchdowns to running backs last season. They also allowed the third-most receiving scores to the position.

Ekeler is my No. 2 play this week and will be a Top 5 option throughout the season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will not be on the RB1 radar most of this season, but he can be used there in Week 1.

The Raiders playmaker is my No. 16 option. The Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who allowed the third-most rushing yards, second-most rushing touchdowns and tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points last season.

The Chargers made several defensive upgrades this off-season and should be improved, but I still like this matchup. Look for the Raiders to give Jacobs a ton of work in Week 1 in an effort to keep the Chargers' offense off the field.

Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds was one of my sleepers during the pre-draft process. Edmonds appears to be the lead ball carrier for the Dolphins entering the 2022 campaign.

His skillset as a runner and pass catcher should provide great RB2/flex value for fantasy football teams.

Edmonds is my No. 17 option in Week 1, when the Dolphins host the New England Patriots .

The Patriots allowed the ninth-most rushing yards to running backs last season. They also allowed the fourth-most receiving yards.

Look for the Patriots to concentrate on taking away Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill , which should lead to additional underneath targets for Edmonds.

He can be used as an RB2 this week.

LONGSHOTS

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is my No. 18 option and can be used as an RB2 or flex play in most leagues.

The Eagles will start the season with a matchup against the Detroit Lions .

The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points, second-most touchdowns and tied for allowing the fourth-most rushing yards to running backs last season.

They also allowed a league-high eight receiving touchdowns to the position. Look for Sanders to get at least 20 touches in Week 1 as a runner and pass catcher. He should provide solid RB2 value.

Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. NYG

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

4. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. CLE

5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

6. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

7. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at ATL

8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at CAR

9. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at SEA

10. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. KC

11. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders vs. JAX

12. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at MIN

13. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at TEN

14. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers at CHI

15. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

16. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

17. Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

18. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

19. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

20. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. PHI

21. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. TB

22. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. SF

23. Damien Harris, New England Patriots at MIA

24. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

25. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers at MIN

26. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans vs. IND

27. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at CAR

28. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at WAS

29. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs at ARI

30. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News

Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral

It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Panthers#Buccaneers#American Football#Titans#The New York Giants#Los Angeles Chargers#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Michael Jordan Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

Most likely can't relate to Tom Brady's need to strive for athletic greatness well into his 40s. Brady, after all, has already won seven Super Bowls and made hundreds of millions of dollars. Why not just retire and live a luxurious life with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids?
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News

The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signed A Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers need to add depth at the running back position. Starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and will be placed on the injured reserve. Fortunately, help is on the way. The 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens

Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the best of terms, they got off to a great start in the 2022 season. Baltimore took the win over the New York Jets by a score of 24-9. Even if they continue to rack up wins, Jackson’s contract situation will be under scrutiny all […] The post Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
446K+
Followers
64K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy