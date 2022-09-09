Russia's invasion of Ukraine has, among other things, created the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Since the Russian attack began in February, Western governments, including the US, have done much to open doors to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict and associated Russian repression. Most notably, the Biden Administration has established the Uniting for Ukraine program, under which Americans can sponsor Ukrainian refugees to enter the country on an expedited basis. The president has also granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Ukrainians who arrived in the US by April 11 (after initially cutting it off at March 1). TPS status gives Ukrainians the right to live and work in the US for up to 18 months (though the president can cut short - or extend - this period at will).

