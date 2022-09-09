Read full article on original website
Related
Goodbye, Globalization?
At the dawn of the 21st century, countries in both the Global South and the former communist bloc were falling over each other to lower their trade barriers, liberalize their capital markets, and encourage their best and brightest to study in the West. Multinational firms were expanding their supply chains to bring workers from Mexico, China, Vietnam, India, and Russia into their fold. The internet had created entirely new ways for information to cross borders. Labor productivity was soaring and global poverty was falling.
The U.N. Tells the E.U. That Green Energy Goals Are Worth Freezing to Death Over
A United Nations (U.N.) commissioner said this week that the long-term climate crisis is more important than Europe's immediate energy needs. As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, the European Union (E.U.) adopted plans intended to lower the continent's reliance on carbon-producing energy. "The fossil fuel economy has reached its limits," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the E.U.'s executive body, declared last year.
Get ready for blackouts from London to LA, as the global energy crisis overwhelms grids and sends energy prices skyrocketing
In California, a record heat wave threatens rolling blackouts. Britons' energy costs have nearly doubled. There aren't many quick solutions.
‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath
Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ukraine news: Russians ‘digging in after retreat’, says Luhansk governor
Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are fortifying defences, making it hard for Kyiv’s troops to repeat the rapid success of their recent lightning counter offensive, a senior regional Ukrainian official warned on Thursday.Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Ukraine‘s eastern Luhansk region, warned that it would be a tough fight to wrest control of his region back from Russia, which recognises it as an independent state controlled by separatists. Kyiv says it recaptured more than 8,000 sq km (3000 sq miles), nearly equivalent to the size of the island of Cyprus. The speed of the advance has lifted Ukrainian morale, pleased...
Russia-Ukraine war: EU says supply of weapons to Ukraine ‘absolutely vital’; missile strikes Zelenskiy’s home town – live
Ursula von der Leyen tells EU member states it is the responsibility of all of them to ensure Ukraine can defend itself
International Business Times
US Now Among Countries Confirmed With Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus: CDC
The U.S. is now among the countries confirmed to have circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV). Authorities are urging people to get immunized to prevent the "debilitating" disease. The confirmation comes amid the detection of polioviruses in New York, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted in a statement Tuesday....
Marco Rubio Wants To Make Your Groceries More Expensive
A trip to the grocery store costs considerably more than it did a year ago. Now Florida's congressional delegation wants to inflate prices even more. On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) led a bipartisan group of lawmakers—all of them from Florida—in submitting a petition to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai seeking "an investigation" into what the lawmakers call "the flood of imported seasonal and perishable agricultural products from Mexico." They ask Tai to invoke Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose "trade remedies" that will protect American growers from the scourge of…low-priced produce.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Quite intense’ 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea
Earthquakes of magnitude 7.6 and 6.1 struck Papua New Guinea and Indonesia on Sunday.In Papua New Guinea, the quake hit at 6.46am around 67km east of Kainantu, a sparesly populated area, killing at least three, reported the Associated Press.The earthquake depth was registered at around 50-60km. Those killed in the Pacific nation died in a landslide in the gold-mining town of Wau, the agency reported, citing Morobe provincial disaster director Charley Masange.Other people were injured by falling structures or debris and there was damage to some health centres, homes, rural roads and highways, he said, adding it could take...
'Torment of hell:' Ukraine medic describes Russians routinely torturing her and other prisoners
A Ukrainian medic captured in the deadly siege of Mariupol tells U.S. lawmakers how Russians routinely tortured her and other prisoners, some fatally.
The Dormant Commerce Clause, Geographical Identification, and Blocking Technology
[Jack Goldsmith and I will have an article out about the Dormant Commerce Clause, geolocation, and state regulations of Internet transactions in the Texas Law Review early next year, and I'm serializing it here. There is still plenty of time for editing, so we'd love to hear any recommendations you folks might have; in the meantime, you can read the entire PDF of the latest draft (though with some formatting glitches stemming from the editing process) here.]
cryptoslate.com
US lawmakers warn that Facebook, Instagram are ‘becoming breeding ground’ for crypto scams
U.S. Senators have called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail policies his company is using to address the rising cases of crypto scams on Facebook and Instagram, The Washington Post reported on Sept. 9. The lawmakers made the call as a recent report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
Closing a Bureaucratic Loophole that Harms Ukrainian Refugees
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has, among other things, created the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Since the Russian attack began in February, Western governments, including the US, have done much to open doors to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict and associated Russian repression. Most notably, the Biden Administration has established the Uniting for Ukraine program, under which Americans can sponsor Ukrainian refugees to enter the country on an expedited basis. The president has also granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Ukrainians who arrived in the US by April 11 (after initially cutting it off at March 1). TPS status gives Ukrainians the right to live and work in the US for up to 18 months (though the president can cut short - or extend - this period at will).
How Closed Borders Helped Facilitate the Holocaust
Two-thirds of European Jews were killed by the Nazis during World War II in a systematic, relentless process that still exceeds our ability to comprehend its origins and consequences. The Final Solution, which was the Nazi plan to exterminate all European Jews, wasn't implemented until 1942, but Hitler's government had begun openly dehumanizing, harassing, and attacking Jews upon taking power nine years earlier.
The Dormant Commerce Clause, Internet Platforms, and Content Discrimination Bans
[Jack Goldsmith and I will have an article out about the Dormant Commerce Clause, geolocation, and state regulations of Internet transactions in the Texas Law Review early next year, and I'm serializing it here. There is still plenty of time for editing, so we'd love to hear any recommendations you folks might have; in the meantime, you can read the entire PDF of the latest draft (though with some formatting glitches stemming from the editing process) here.]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traditionalism Rising, Part IV: The Problem of Justification
What justifies reliance on enduring practices in constitutional law? It is possible to defend traditionalism on a descriptive plane, or on the ground that it reflects a democratic-populist perspective appropriate in the United States. I have made those arguments elsewhere, but in this paper, I respond to a familiar criticism that tradition has no moral force at all: doing the same thing we've always done gives us no reasons, so the objection goes, to do the same thing today.
Maybe a Ceremonial Monarchy Can Show the Way to a Less Powerful State
When it comes to kings and queens I agree that, as Monty Python had it regarding King Arthur, strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. I'm a skeptic. But people seem better at dumping the forms of monarchy than at disposing of the practice. Solitary rulers still command in many countries, eschewing titles and crowns while wielding power to interfere in people's lives.
US News and World Report
Bank of America Moves Some of Its Russia-Based Bankers to Dubai - Sources
DUBAI (Reuters) - Bank of America (BofA) is moving some of its Russia-based bankers to Dubai, two sources told Reuters, following a move by several Western banks this year to relocate staff in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. BofA has moved some of its staff recently and is in...
Does Climate Science Really Compel Us Toward Urgent Action?
Does the world need to rapidly convert to using renewable energy to save the planet from global warming? That was the topic of a Soho Forum debate held at the Sheen Center in New York City on August 15, 2022. Andrew Dessler, the director of the Texas Center for Climate...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 1