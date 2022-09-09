Read full article on original website
Related
There’s a Strictly Observed Fashion for Mourning Queen Elizabeth
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, the United Kingdom immediately launched into an official mourning period that will last until one week following the monarch’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.This is one of many traditions particular to the British nation which may seem excessive or odd to cavalier Americans, but which are deeply rooted in long-revered history. Another handful of these traditions concern appropriate mourning clothing worn by the rest of the royal family; these stringent protocols must be upheld, lest the queen’s offspring be accused of disrespecting the dead. Like with many opaque royal edicts, rules concerning...
King Charles, William and Harry to accompany Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession to see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
U.K.・
Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Redundancies for King Charles’s staff during mourning period ‘heartless’, says union
Up to 100 employees of Clarence House received notification they could lose job following accession to throne
JOBS・
Comments / 0