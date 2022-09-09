Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
NECN
With Orange Line Work 82% Done, MBTA ‘in a Great Position to Finish Strong,' GM Says
The end of the Orange Line shutdown is in sight and the MBTA's general manager is feeling optimistic. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said from the track in Charlestown Tuesday, Day 25 of the shutdown. He said...
NECN
WATCH: ‘Off Track' – An NBC10 Special on the MBTA and Our Public Transit Emergency
A subway car up in flames. Derailments, and runaway trains. And an unprecedented shutdown of a train line that serves hundreds of thousands of people a day. It's all happened in recent MBTA history. In Off Track, NBC10 Boston takes a look at the impacts of the Orange Line shutdown, other ongoing safety concerns and asks the question - will the current service disruptions and maintenance work will be enough?
NECN
Orange Line Shutdown Enters Final Stretch
In a week, commuters should once again be able to take the Orange Line, and with upgraded service. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown is scheduled to end early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, and the agency's general manager, Steve Poftak, said last week that work — then two-thirds done — was on schedule to wrap up on time.
NECN
Expanded Commuter Rail Service to Foxboro Begins Monday With Pilot Program
A Foxboro weekday Commuter Rail Service pilot program began Monday, allowing riders to travel between South Station and Foxboro Station with 11 inbound and 10 outbound weekday trains via the Fairmount and Franklin Commuter Rail lines. The first pilot for this service began in October of 2019, but ended up...
NECN
Sparks, Smoke at MBTA Station After Wiring Falls on Tracks, Snarling Green Line
Smoke and intense sparks were seen at the MBTA's Park Street Station in Boston Sunday after overhead wiring fell onto Green Line tracks near one of the platforms. No one was hurt, the MBTA said, but Green Line service was suspended between Government Center and Kenmore Square for hours Sunday afternoon and evening, with shuttle buses replacing trolley service.
NECN
Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day
Has traffic seemed worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? You're not alone. Massachusetts transportation officials and other experts had warned that traffic would be worse, when people returning from vacation and students starting school would clog roads already strained by the closure of the Orange Line train -- the 30-day shutdown is entering its last week.
NECN
Traffic Delays, Detours Expected Monday as Biden Visits Boston
Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for traffic impacts Monday, as President Biden visits Boston to discuss fighting cancer and bolstering infrastructure. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at Logan Airport at around 12:45 p.m., and is set to give his "moonshot" cancer announcement at 4 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.
NECN
Fire in Allston Guts Several Restaurants
Multiple Boston businesses appeared to suffer severe damage in a fire Tuesday night in Allston. The Boston Fire Department responded to the fire that broke out at 180 Brighton Avenue, which burned through several stores on the block. In a tweet just before 10 p.m., fire officials said they were...
NECN
Package Explodes at Boston's Northeastern University, Injuring 1: School Officials
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a package delivered to a building at Northeastern University exploded when it was opened, school officials confirmed. A second package was also found and rendered safe by the bomb squad, Boston police confirmed at a news conference Tuesday night. Northeastern...
NECN
Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park
A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
NECN
Challenges Await Students Who Rely on Orange Line for Transit to Schools
It's been a busy morning at the Forest Hills MBTA station, with students and parents taking the shuttle bus on the first day of school in the city because of the Orange Line shutdown. Transit ambassadors and MBTA staff were on hand most of the morning at the various T...
NECN
Package Delivered to Northeastern University Detonated as it Was Opened, School Officials Say
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a package delivered to a building at Northeastern University exploded when it was opened, school officials confirmed. Northeastern University said the package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Leon Street around 7 p.m. and detonated when a staff member opened...
NECN
Fire Hits Wang's Chinese Cuisine Space in Somerville's Magoun Square
A three-alarm fire ripped through a restaurant space in Somerville Monday. According to a source (and confirmed by The Somerville Times), a blaze broke out on Broadway in Magoun Square Monday evening, causing damage to the space that has been home to Wang's Chinese Cuisine. As of this morning, the cause of the fire is unknown; the space was vacant at the time, with no injuries reported.
NECN
Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction
A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. "I do not use the word 'Hell' as a...
NECN
After Explosion at Northeastern, Other Boston Universities on Alert, Urge Caution
The news that a person was hospitalized when a package delivered to a Northeastern University exploded Tuesday prompted other universities in the Boston area to issue alerts. Also Tuesday night, Boston police were investigating a suspicious device in the area of the Museum of Fine Arts, close to Northeastern. More details about that device weren't immediately available.
NECN
Boston Challenges 2020 Census, Saying Students and Others Were Undercounted
Boston is pushing back on the official Census count of its population in 2020, saying its student, foreign-born and incarcerated populations are higher than were reflected in the tally. The city's population in 2020 was 675,647, according to the Census, which is held every 10 years and is how the...
NECN
Multiple People Hurt After Vehicle Hits Pole in Holliston
Several people have been hurt after a vehicle crashed into a pole Sunday night in Holliston, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. First responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to Highland Street near Summit Pointe, where multiple patients had to be taken to a hospital in Worcester, according to the Holliston Fire Department. Two MedFlights were called in.
NECN
Storms Pass Through New England
A flash flood warning was in place in parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island at one point Tuesday as torrential rain moves into the area. See the latest weather alerts here. An NBC10 Boston First Alert has been issued for fog Tuesday morning, then rain and thunderstorms for the...
NECN
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters
Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
NECN
Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing on I-93 in Boston
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south in Boston early Monday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit. A state...
