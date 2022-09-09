New Arizona Stadium amenities ahead of Saturday's home opener

“Nothing better than opening weekend of college football in Tucson, Arizona," said Athletic Director Dave Heeke.

As Arizona takes on Mississippi State Saturday night, the athletic program is keeping positive that fans that will tune in across the west coast.

“I think we will always have a presence on the west coast, we have a strong affiliation to Southern California. We want to have eyeballs that are connected to our conference and we think we will continue to do that," said Heeke.

The 50 new players will be playing on a new turf field and fans can also expect some new game day amenities. A merch pop up with UArizona game day gear and new food items like Sonoran hot dogs, Wisconsin beer brats, mustache pretzels, and chicken buffalo nachos.

A new concession marketplace has the technology for a touchless grab-and-go option with the new Mashgin self checkout machines.

With inflation on the rise, Arizona Stadium is staying committed to its prices, making it an affordable day for all.

“We continue to keep and maintain our prices as best as we can. We haven’t raised ticket prices here in over 3 years, we’ve been really responsive to the customer and want to make it an affordable day for all that come here at Arizona Stadium," said Heeke.

As of Friday morning, 41,000 tickets have already been sold, the stadium fits just over 50,000.

