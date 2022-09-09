ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

South Dallas healthcare desert gets first-of-its-kind clinic

DALLAS - A first-of-its-kind clinic is now open in an area of South Dallas that historically has been a healthcare desert. The Jubilee Park Community Clinic will be a one-stop location offering medical, dental, mental health and community resources. "I'm so happy. This area needs something like this. Way past...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Former student arrested for threats mentioning Azle High School

AZLE, Texas - A former Azle Independent School District student is in custody accused of making a threat related to the high school on social media. According to the district, the series of threats were posted on social media on Sept. 11. There was no specific threat made against a school, but Azle High School was mentioned in one of the posts.
AZLE, TX
fox4news.com

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined

DALLAS - Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday. Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas, TX
Health
Dallas County, TX
Government
City
Lawn, TX
Dallas, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
fox4news.com

'Luka Dogcic' joins North Richland Hills police department

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills police department has added a new member to its team, and he comes with a familiar name. The department announced a one-year-old Belgian Malinois named Luka Dogcic will be joining its K-9 program. Luka, named after the Mavs superstar, and his...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Clinic#Health And Human Services#Linus Monkeypox#General Health#Medical Services
fox4news.com

Bad Bunny met with Uvalde shooting survivor during trip to Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Music sensation Bad Bunny spent some time with one of the survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde during his trip to Arlington last weekend. On Sunday the Correa Family Foundation, started by former Houston Astro and current Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, shared photos of Bad Bunny meeting Mayah Zamora at the concert at AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

DART to change some bus routes, GoLink services later this month

DALLAS - DART announced a number of changes to its bus and GoLink services starting September 26. DART says the decisions were made in response to customer feedback and to "maintain safe and dependable service". Bus schedules for Routes 13, 45, 218, 222, 230, 232 and 235 are expected to...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

Beloved Wylie ISD teacher was victim of a murder-suicide, police say

JOSEPHINE, Texas - The death of a Wylie ISD elementary school teacher has been declared a murder-suicide by Josephine Police. Officers arrived at the house on Mallard Street just after Sunday night to find two adults dead from gunshot wounds. Tuesday Josephine Police identified the pair as Lacie Moore and...
JOSEPHINE, TX
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: The Dinosaur Company

ALLEN, Texas - You wouldn’t know it by its name, but Billings Productions in Allen, Texas is home to more than 350 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and bugs. The reason they’re known as "The Dinosaur Company" is because they build Texas-sized life-like dinosaurs in their Allen facility. The inspiration...
ALLEN, TX
fox4news.com

Man goes on trial for Mesquite police officer’s murder

MESQUITE, Texas - Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer. Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a call in a grocery store parking lot. Police said Jamie Jaramillo was fighting with his wife after...
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy