fox4news.com
South Dallas healthcare desert gets first-of-its-kind clinic
DALLAS - A first-of-its-kind clinic is now open in an area of South Dallas that historically has been a healthcare desert. The Jubilee Park Community Clinic will be a one-stop location offering medical, dental, mental health and community resources. "I'm so happy. This area needs something like this. Way past...
fox4news.com
City of Fort Worth pledges $15 million to build National Juneteenth Museum
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council approved a resolution pledging its support for a planned National Juneteenth Museum. That includes millions of dollars from the city to build it. The resolution calls for a city investment of one-third of the cost to get the Juneteenth Museum up...
fox4news.com
Former student arrested for threats mentioning Azle High School
AZLE, Texas - A former Azle Independent School District student is in custody accused of making a threat related to the high school on social media. According to the district, the series of threats were posted on social media on Sept. 11. There was no specific threat made against a school, but Azle High School was mentioned in one of the posts.
fox4news.com
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined
DALLAS - Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday. Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.
fox4news.com
Events held across North Texas to remember 9/11 victims, first responders
DALLAS - There were a number of commemorations held across North Texas to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks and first responders. Sunday marked 21 years since the terror attacks. The city of Grapevine held its annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial. In...
fox4news.com
'Luka Dogcic' joins North Richland Hills police department
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills police department has added a new member to its team, and he comes with a familiar name. The department announced a one-year-old Belgian Malinois named Luka Dogcic will be joining its K-9 program. Luka, named after the Mavs superstar, and his...
fox4news.com
Just 7% of North Texas apartment complexes accept government-authorized rent payments, report finds
Dallas - A vast majority of North Texas apartment complexes do not accept housing vouchers that used to be known as Section 8. The Child Poverty Action Lab presented its study at a Dallas City Council committee meeting on Monday. The group found just 7 percent of apartment complexes in...
fox4news.com
Beans or no beans? Chip Waggoner judges chili cook-off in Carrollton
Chip Waggoner is not just a traffic expert. He's also a chili expert. He served as a celebrity judge for a chili cook-off in Carrollton over the weekend. This is what he had to say about beans and perfect bowl of Texas chili.
fox4news.com
Bad Bunny met with Uvalde shooting survivor during trip to Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Music sensation Bad Bunny spent some time with one of the survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde during his trip to Arlington last weekend. On Sunday the Correa Family Foundation, started by former Houston Astro and current Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, shared photos of Bad Bunny meeting Mayah Zamora at the concert at AT&T Stadium.
fox4news.com
Jury selection begins in trial for Mesquite officer's murder
Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer. Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a domestic violence call.
fox4news.com
DART to change some bus routes, GoLink services later this month
DALLAS - DART announced a number of changes to its bus and GoLink services starting September 26. DART says the decisions were made in response to customer feedback and to "maintain safe and dependable service". Bus schedules for Routes 13, 45, 218, 222, 230, 232 and 235 are expected to...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man sentenced to life in prison for strangling death of estranged wife
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth man will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for strangling his estranged wife to death while the couple's children slept in a nearby room in 2017. Shalen Gardner, 37, pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of his estranged wife Elanceia...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Wild fight ends high school football game between Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt
FORT WORTH, Texas - The UIL is investigating a brawl that broke out at the end of a high school football game between Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out...
fox4news.com
Collin County seeing notable decline in mail-in ballot requests ahead of midterm elections
DALLAS - The deadline to register to vote in Texas is soon. And while some North Texas counties have not seen a huge spike in new voters, Collin County is seeing a noticeable decline in mail-in ballot requests. The closely watched Texas governor’s race will drive turnout in November as...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman dies days before her wedding after suspected DWI crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 23-year-old woman was set to get married this month. Now, her family is making plans to bury her. Michelle Guevara and her 16-year-old cousin were struck by a man police say may have been driving drunk over the Labor Day weekend. She was taken off life support on Sunday.
fox4news.com
Beloved Wylie ISD teacher was victim of a murder-suicide, police say
JOSEPHINE, Texas - The death of a Wylie ISD elementary school teacher has been declared a murder-suicide by Josephine Police. Officers arrived at the house on Mallard Street just after Sunday night to find two adults dead from gunshot wounds. Tuesday Josephine Police identified the pair as Lacie Moore and...
fox4news.com
Friends of 13-year-old killed by suspected intoxicated driver remember her life
SACHSE, Texas - Friendships we create often play a role in who we become. For many kids at B.G. Hudson Middle School in Sachse, Brooklyn Moran changed them for better. "She was the sweetest, most kindest person ever. She was the perfect girl," Jaycee Jackson said of Moran. The 13-year-old...
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: The Dinosaur Company
ALLEN, Texas - You wouldn’t know it by its name, but Billings Productions in Allen, Texas is home to more than 350 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and bugs. The reason they’re known as "The Dinosaur Company" is because they build Texas-sized life-like dinosaurs in their Allen facility. The inspiration...
fox4news.com
Man goes on trial for Mesquite police officer’s murder
MESQUITE, Texas - Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer. Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a call in a grocery store parking lot. Police said Jamie Jaramillo was fighting with his wife after...
fox4news.com
6-year-old dies after being struck by suspected intoxicated driver in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 6-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle that Grand Prairie police said was driven by a suspected intoxicated driver. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at about 8 p.m. Saturday, in the 2700 block of Regency Drive. Police said the boy was crossing the...
