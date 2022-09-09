ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Runners across the world join in finishing 'Liza's Run,' one week after Eliza Fletcher was abducted

By Amber Roberson, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTatt_0hoaZvZW00

Memphis runners laced up their running shoes early this morning to honor Eliza Fletcher who was abducted and killed during a morning run last Friday.

Fletcher's story touched runners across the country and even the world, who joined Memphis in spirit by hitting the pavement in honor of Fletcher in their own hometowns.

Here's a look at other communities who joined Memphis to " Finish Liza's Run ."

Running alone: After Eliza Fletcher's death, women share their own stories of running alone

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Birmingham, Alabama

Mourning in Memphis: Memphis-area events offer a chance to mourn, reflect after violent week

Mobile, Alabama

Lexington, South Carolina

Fiesole, Italy

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Runners across the world join in finishing 'Liza's Run,' one week after Eliza Fletcher was abducted

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, TN
City
Memphis, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, AL
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Mountain Brook, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Riddle
Person
Eliza Fletcher
Person
Austin Carr
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy