Runners across the world join in finishing 'Liza's Run,' one week after Eliza Fletcher was abducted
Memphis runners laced up their running shoes early this morning to honor Eliza Fletcher who was abducted and killed during a morning run last Friday.
Fletcher's story touched runners across the country and even the world, who joined Memphis in spirit by hitting the pavement in honor of Fletcher in their own hometowns.
Here's a look at other communities who joined Memphis to " Finish Liza's Run ."
Mt. Juliet, Tennessee
Birmingham, Alabama
Mobile, Alabama
Lexington, South Carolina
Fiesole, Italy
