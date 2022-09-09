Read full article on original website
Related
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies See Marijuana Growing in Plain Sight
Scott County-On 9-08-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an address on Peacock Road in north eastern Scott County when a marijuana growing operation was observed. During the investigation, deputies located 43 marijuana plants in various stages of maturity planted outside on the property and inside the residence. Jesse R.C. Stacy, 44 of Deputy, Indiana was detained at the scene and after further investigation, Stacy was arrested for Cultivating Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of a Schedule I, II, III, or IV Controlled Substance. Stacy was transported to the Scott County Jail for incarceration. Additionally, deputies looked further into other possible criminal activity. This led to the discovery of other illegal controlled substances, resulting in the additional drug arrest. This investigation has been forwarded to the Scott County Prosecutor where formal charges will be considered upon review of this case.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville jail: Person in custody saved another from overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the last 12 months, four people who were incarcerated in the Louisville jail died because of an overdose, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Late last week, leaders said someone in custody in the jail was able to save someone else’s life with...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday Sept. 12, 2022
The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies last week. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest lists be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
eaglecountryonline.com
Suspect Detained Following Potential School Shooting Threat in Switzerland Co.
The Sheriff's Office says no active threat is believed to exist. (Vevay, Ind.) – One person has been detained following a potential school shooting threat in Switzerland County. The Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office received information Tuesday morning about an alleged threat that was made via social media. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Bedford man damages vehicle and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on warrants for criminal mischief and petition to revoke on drug charges. Police arrested 32-year-old Jeffery Sebree after an incident was reported on July 16, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received...
Gas station carjacking ends in suspect shooting himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in critical condition after police officials say he stole a car at a gas station, abandoned the vehicle at a Kroger, then shot himself while attempting to flee from law enforcement officers. Louisville Metro Police Department Third Division officers were dispatched around...
wdrb.com
Clarksville Police searching for man in connection with store theft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department found the man in connection with a theft at a home improvement store. Police asked for the the public's help identifying the man pictured above in a Facebook post. No other details were provided about the alleged crime. Later on Tuesday, they...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man credits a Jeffersontown police officer for saving his young daughter from an accidental overdose. Sean Floyd told WAVE News his 2-year-old daughter Adelynn, who has autism, accidentally swallowed some of her older brother’s medication which contained Clonidine. Floyd said he knew immediately...
wslmradio.com
Scott County Inmate Roster – 9-12-22
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 9-30-5-1(A)MC ~ OPERATING A VEHICLE WITH A BAC OF 0.08 OR MORE. IC 9-30-5-2(A)MA ~ OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED ENDANGERING A PERSON. View Profile >>>. Inmates released from the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. BARNES,...
WTVQ
Louisville man sentenced to 21 months for defrauding elderly woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky man, known for designing some of the commonwealth’s wealthiest homes, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison last week. According to the Department of Justice, 66-year-old Roy “Wayne” Jenkins was handed down his punishment by a federal judge in Louisville after defrauding an elderly victim out of hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2013 and 2018 in a bank fraud scheme. Jenkins gained access to the elderly victim’s property and bank accounts under the pretense of helping her son, who held Power of Attorney, manage her financial affairs when she was no longer able to do so.
PD: Student detained after alleged school shooting threat in Switzerland County
A student was detained after a violent threat was made in connection to the Switzerland County School Corporation, Switzerland County Sheriff Brian Morton said in a press release Tuesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Police investigating 3 ‘suspicious’ overnight fires in Bullitt County
Floyd said his daughter spent roughly 24 hours sedated in critical condition, shuffling between Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in St. Matthews and Norton Children’s Hospital in downtown Louisville. Bourbon & Beyond Festival's special cocktail competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. Louisville wants to find its own signature drink!
wslmradio.com
WLKY.com
Family of Shepherdsville man killed in motorcycle crash raising awareness on rider safety
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — After losing their loved one in a motorcycle crash, the family of Samuel Richmond, 55, is on a mission to prevent another tragedy. On Aug. 27, the well-known Shepherdsville mechanic was killed after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Outer Loop as the driver turned onto New Cut Road.
Wave 3
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood. Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment....
953wiki.com
LEADERSHIP JEFFERSON COUNTY ACCEPTING APPLICANTS FOR 2023 CLASS
MADISON, IN - Leadership Jefferson County, a program housed at the Community Foundation of Madison & Jefferson County, is now accepting applications for the 2023 course. The course consists of 10 biweekly sessions that will help participants have a better understanding of resources and relationships in the community. Throughout the course, community members and topic experts will speak and share their insights. All sessions will be held from 8am to 1pm, with lunch provided, and meeting locations will vary. Leadership Jefferson County is an action project that evolved from Envision Jefferson County.
Wave 3
Bill Dieruf calls for Louisville to release preliminary DOJ findings; city says there are none
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In just 11 days, voters can start requesting absentee ballots for this fall’s elections. A key issue in the Louisville mayor’s race is the ongoing justice department investigation into Louisville Metro Police Department. Republican candidate Bill Dieruf wants the city to release everything it...
wdrb.com
Judge sets $200,000 bond for murder suspect as Louisville family mourns loss of 22-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has set a $200,000 bond for a 24-year-old man accused of causing a deadly crash Saturday morning. Court documents say Devyn Brock was driving when he hit a tree at the intersection of South 42nd Street and Algonquin Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Savannah Duckworth,...
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
Comments / 1