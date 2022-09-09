Scott County-On 9-08-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an address on Peacock Road in north eastern Scott County when a marijuana growing operation was observed. During the investigation, deputies located 43 marijuana plants in various stages of maturity planted outside on the property and inside the residence. Jesse R.C. Stacy, 44 of Deputy, Indiana was detained at the scene and after further investigation, Stacy was arrested for Cultivating Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of a Schedule I, II, III, or IV Controlled Substance. Stacy was transported to the Scott County Jail for incarceration. Additionally, deputies looked further into other possible criminal activity. This led to the discovery of other illegal controlled substances, resulting in the additional drug arrest. This investigation has been forwarded to the Scott County Prosecutor where formal charges will be considered upon review of this case.

