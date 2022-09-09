ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies See Marijuana Growing in Plain Sight

Scott County-On 9-08-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an address on Peacock Road in north eastern Scott County when a marijuana growing operation was observed. During the investigation, deputies located 43 marijuana plants in various stages of maturity planted outside on the property and inside the residence. Jesse R.C. Stacy, 44 of Deputy, Indiana was detained at the scene and after further investigation, Stacy was arrested for Cultivating Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of a Schedule I, II, III, or IV Controlled Substance. Stacy was transported to the Scott County Jail for incarceration. Additionally, deputies looked further into other possible criminal activity. This led to the discovery of other illegal controlled substances, resulting in the additional drug arrest. This investigation has been forwarded to the Scott County Prosecutor where formal charges will be considered upon review of this case.
Louisville jail: Person in custody saved another from overdose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the last 12 months, four people who were incarcerated in the Louisville jail died because of an overdose, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Late last week, leaders said someone in custody in the jail was able to save someone else’s life with...
#mugshot Monday Sept. 12, 2022

The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies last week. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest lists be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
Bedford man damages vehicle and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on warrants for criminal mischief and petition to revoke on drug charges. Police arrested 32-year-old Jeffery Sebree after an incident was reported on July 16, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received...
Gas station carjacking ends in suspect shooting himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in critical condition after police officials say he stole a car at a gas station, abandoned the vehicle at a Kroger, then shot himself while attempting to flee from law enforcement officers. Louisville Metro Police Department Third Division officers were dispatched around...
Clarksville Police searching for man in connection with store theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department found the man in connection with a theft at a home improvement store. Police asked for the the public's help identifying the man pictured above in a Facebook post. No other details were provided about the alleged crime. Later on Tuesday, they...
Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
Scott County Inmate Roster – 9-12-22

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 9-30-5-1(A)MC ~ OPERATING A VEHICLE WITH A BAC OF 0.08 OR MORE. IC 9-30-5-2(A)MA ~ OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED ENDANGERING A PERSON. View Profile >>>. Inmates released from the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. BARNES,...
Louisville man sentenced to 21 months for defrauding elderly woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky man, known for designing some of the commonwealth’s wealthiest homes, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison last week. According to the Department of Justice, 66-year-old Roy “Wayne” Jenkins was handed down his punishment by a federal judge in Louisville after defrauding an elderly victim out of hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2013 and 2018 in a bank fraud scheme. Jenkins gained access to the elderly victim’s property and bank accounts under the pretense of helping her son, who held Power of Attorney, manage her financial affairs when she was no longer able to do so.
Police investigating 3 ‘suspicious’ overnight fires in Bullitt County

Floyd said his daughter spent roughly 24 hours sedated in critical condition, shuffling between Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in St. Matthews and Norton Children’s Hospital in downtown Louisville. Bourbon & Beyond Festival's special cocktail competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. Louisville wants to find its own signature drink!
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood. Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment....
LEADERSHIP JEFFERSON COUNTY ACCEPTING APPLICANTS FOR 2023 CLASS

MADISON, IN - Leadership Jefferson County, a program housed at the Community Foundation of Madison & Jefferson County, is now accepting applications for the 2023 course. The course consists of 10 biweekly sessions that will help participants have a better understanding of resources and relationships in the community. Throughout the course, community members and topic experts will speak and share their insights. All sessions will be held from 8am to 1pm, with lunch provided, and meeting locations will vary. Leadership Jefferson County is an action project that evolved from Envision Jefferson County.
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
