Erling Haaland faces Borussia Dortmund for the first time since joining Manchester City this summer as the Champions League continues tonight.City won the race to sign Haaland from the Bundesliga side and the striker has made a brilliant start by scoring 12 goals in just 8 matches so far.Haaland scored twice in City’s 4-0 win at Sevilla last week, taking his total to 25 goals in just 20 Champions League appearances.Many of those goals were scored for Dortmund over two-and-a-half years at the German club prior to City matching his 60m release clause.Here’s everything you need to know.When is...

UEFA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO