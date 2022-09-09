HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies say there was no foul play in the unattended death that took place over the weekend. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson says officers responded to a call that came in around 1 a.m. regarding gunshots on Saturday. Witnesses say the shooting happened at the Elm St. and Rail Road Ave. intersection. Arriving deputies found the victim dead, and after a preliminary investigation, officers say there was no foul play in the unattended death.

HARRISBURG, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO