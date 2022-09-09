Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
KELOLAND TV
Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
Deaths of men found in S.D. camper ruled as homicide, suicide
Minnehaha County authorities have an update on the deaths of two men near Buffalo Ridge on August 18.
KELOLAND TV
Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem’s back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies say there was no foul play in the unattended death that took place over the weekend. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson says officers responded to a call that came in around 1 a.m. regarding gunshots on Saturday. Witnesses say the shooting happened at the Elm St. and Rail Road Ave. intersection. Arriving deputies found the victim dead, and after a preliminary investigation, officers say there was no foul play in the unattended death.
KELOLAND TV
Tabor man pleads guilty in embezzling $324,000 from two parishes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor man, accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from two South Dakota parishes, made his first court appearance Tuesday. Steven Bares worked as a bookkeeper for Saint Wenceslaus Parish in Tabor and Saint John the Baptist Parish in Lesterville. A court document says...
dakotanewsnow.com
DCI investigating Butte County Structure Fire and Death
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the SD Attorney General’s Office, first responders found one dead while working to contain a structure fire in Belle Fourche. On Sunday, around 5:30 a.m., Belle Fourche Fire Services were dispatched to a residence in southern Sioux Falls. Arriving fire...
brookingsradio.com
Man killed in Lincoln Co. motorcycle crash
One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson in Lincoln County. Names have not yet been released pending notification of family. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was westbound when the driver made a left turn, failed...
gowatertown.net
Man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dakota’s Lincoln County
HUDSON, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon three miles west of Hudson, South Dakota. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was westbound...
kiwaradio.com
One Dead After Accident West Of Hudson
Hudson, South Dakota — One person died and another was seriously injured in a recent accident west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released. The State of South Dakota holds names of accident victims for four days. According to the South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
State plane may have flown to Noem family wedding
On May 30, 2019, Governor Noem, along with six other passengers, set off from Pierre in the state's King Air 200 plane. They landed in Custer State Park, before heading to Vermillion, Aberdeen, and back to Custer State Park before returning to Pierre.
kelo.com
Sheriff searching for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man. Authorities are searching for Shey Christopher Gamrak, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault. Gamrak is 32 years old, six foot tall and weighs 185 pounds. If you...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A newly opened restaurant in Sioux Falls with New York ties is donating a number of its sales on Sunday, September 11th. The Pizzashop is donating 100% of its sales of breakfast pizza Sunday morning to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, which is located at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska.
KELOLAND TV
Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
kicdam.com
Ronald Skelton, 78, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb
Services for 78-year-old Ronald Skelton of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb will be Wednesday, September 14th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted at the church by V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159 and American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
agupdate.com
Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead
I can understand why producers want another pork processing facility in South Dakota. But I cannot understand why it has to be in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms of Nebraska plans to build a $500 million facility in a city already suffering growing pains. Worker shortages and a strangled housing market are among the burdens under which Sioux Falls is currently groaning.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
moodycountyenterprise.com
New deputy Spike has arrived
The newest member of the Moody County Sheriff’s Department is now in the county. Spike, a Belgian Malinois, was brought from Alabama to his new home in Moody County with Deputy Tom Klein just over a week ago. The two are now going through a six-week training class together in Sioux Falls to learn how they can best partner on calls in the county.
