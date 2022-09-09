Read full article on original website
Wildcats Drop Home Match To Freeburg – Prep Soccer
The Salem Wildcats soccer team dropped their home Cahokia matchup with Freeburg on Saturday 3-0. Salem is back in action at home against Mt Vernon tomorrow at FCC Field. Greenville shutout Carlyle 4-0.
SC Falls At TTown….NC Gets Shutout Of Odin/Patoka/Sandoval — Prep Baseball
The SC Cougars are right back in action today in Effingham for NTC rival St Anthony. The Cougars saw their 8 game winning streak snapped falling at TTown yesterday 6-0. The Shoes plated 4 runs in the 3rd inning to pull away and capitalized on 5 Cougars errors. Anthony Buonaura, Ethan Watwood, Andrew Magnus and Callaway Smith had singles for SC. Jon Bursott was solid on the mound going 3 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, but only 2 were earned. Chase Thompson worked the other 3 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, neither were earned.
Salem Youth Soccer Has Successful Saturday In Spite Of Weather
Salem Soccer hosted six teams on Saturday. They were able to get all the games in with only one weather delay. The day started off with the 1st/2nd graders hosting Centralia at 8:30. The game was competitive and ended in a 4-4 draw. Nia Garden scored twice, Hadley Michel and Ethan Petrillo added one goal each. Petrillo, Gavin Purcell, Jonah Findley and Katelyn Hilmes did great in net. Coen Dash and Aubrey Branch were solid on defense.
Salem Trio Of Bowlers Compete At SYC In Kansas Over The Weekend
A trio of Salem bowlers competed in Wichita for the Storm Youth Championships. Overall, Nick Gregg was 13th with a 213 average. Charlie Hunter was 23rd with a 204 and Rhett Runge added a 194 average for a final place of 80th. In the Short Block, Hunter was 6th, Gregg...
2022 09/15 – Ann Liner
Ann Liner, 65, of Odin, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Carlyle Healthcare in Carlyle, Illinois. Ann was born January 15, 1957, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of Adam and Harriet (LeBouef) Liner. Ann is survived by her children: Paul Billiot, Jr. and wife Jamie of Centralia, Nicole...
2022 09/16 – Elizabeth Ann McNeil
Elizabeth Ann McNeil, 36, of Centralia, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born November 25, 1985, in Centralia, the daughter of Jeff McNeil and Gina (Aussieker) Goodiel. In addition to her parents: Jeff McNeil and wife Michele of Centralia and Gina Goodiel and husband Russell of Hoyleton, she...
2022 09/15 – Joyce Ann Dace
Joyce Ann Dace, 80, passed away at 6:58 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her home, in Texico. She was born December 8, 1941, in Kell, the daughter of Frank and Blanche (Price) Blankenship. On January 29, 1961, at Amos Dace’s farm, she married Kenneth Ray Dace, and he survives in Texico.
Central City home destroyed by fire
A fire that started from repairs being made to a car destroyed the garage and attached home at 211 North Broadway in Central City Monday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says one of the home owners, Ryan Blair, was working on a car in the garage when a fuel line caught fire and set off a quickly spreading fire. Blair was able to escape without injury.
St. Mary’s AutumnFest in Centralia dodges rain, draws big crowd
Photos by Tim Ferguson (see gallery below) St. Mary’s AutumnFest drew a large crowd as some heavy isolated thunderstorms avoided Centralia. First responders were honored in the Knights of Columbus Blue Mass that began the activities late Saturday afternoon. A Memorial Service followed to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11. The Centralia Fire Department, American Legion, and St. Mary’s School children were on hand to remember those who died, while the Little Egypt Brass Band played patriotic music.
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
Centralia’s new Police Chief is sworn in
Centralia’s new police chief was sworn into office during Monday night’s city council meeting. Christopher Locke had his contract approved at the last meeting and officially began work on Monday. Most members of the Centralia Police Department were on hand and Locke told them after the swearing in...
2022 09/24 – Sandra Betters
Sandra Betters, 73, of Centralia, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born July 31, 1949, Potsdam, New York, the daughter of Beatrice (Page) Chapple. She married James “Jim” Betters on May 20, 1972, in Plattsburgh, New York and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2018.
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
An investigation into one crime leads to arrest of Centralia man on another
Centralia Police arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of methamphetamine after originally going to his home to arrest him on a different case. Zachery Konhorst of D’Ann Drive reportedly had a baggie for what field tested as methamphetamine in his pocket. He had been listed as a person of interest earlier in a case for alleged non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
Centralia High School student charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school
A 15-year-old Centralia juvenile boy who was a student at Centralia High School was formally charged in Marion County Juvenile Court on Monday with felony disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat of violence against the school. Centralia Police had originally arrested the juvenile at the school on Friday for...
Odin man charged with allegedly attacking 15-year-old in Bryan Memorial Park
A 21-year-old Odin man has been released on five-thousand dollars personal recognizance bond after being charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a 15-year-old Salem juvenile boy in Bryan Memorial Park in Salem. In the probable cause statement, States Attorney Tim Hudspeth said Marion Eagan is accused of...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds 40 more beds
The Salem Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Sleep has built 40 more beds for children who otherwise would not have a bed to sleep in. The President of the Salem Chapter Kevin Rakers says they have now made more than 750 beds, with 663 delivered to kids in need throughout Marion, Clinton, and Jefferson Counties.
