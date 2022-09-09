ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Runners across Tennessee honor Eliza Fletcher by 'completing' her path

By Cole Johnson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1uSK_0hoaYOqg00

One week ago, kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher was out for her morning run when she was kidnapped and murdered.

Groups across the country are now running in honor of Fletcher, including in East Nashville. Dozens of people came together Friday at Nashville Running Company for a run at 4:30 a.m.

The idea was born out of a group in Memphis wanting to finish Fletcher's run in honor of her. Beth Meadows, who organized the event with Nashville Running Company, said she wanted to carry that torch here in Music City.

"I just think that it's super important as a woman you know to create a safe space for people to come out mourn grieve be angry but also a place where they feel safe and comfortable and kind of become determined and resolved to not let fear of what happened to Eliza keep them from doing something that they love and something that they find sanctuary and solace and happiness in which is running," Meadows said.

There are similar group runs happening in Franklin, Mt. Juliet, and Cane Ridge.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

The Chicken Shack celebrates 60 years at West Tennessee State Fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back in Jackson, and the Madison County 4-H organization is getting chicken ready for the week. The Chicken Shack has been serving West Tennessee fairgoers for several years, but this year, they are changing things up. “If you come to...
JACKSON, TN
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

Tennessee history for kids: Post office closing would be end of an era in Nashville

In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Cane Ridge, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nashville Running Company
KISS 106

Pilgrimage Festival in Tennessee is an Immersive Music, Food, Art, & Cultural Experience [LINEUP]

Fans of bluegrass, country, indie, and gospel music - this festival is for you! On Saturday, September 24 - Sunday, September 25 in Franklin, TN, the much anticipated Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is taking place. The musical guests alone are worth making the trek to see, but there will also be plenty of local food, art, and crafts from local artisans to enjoy.
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy