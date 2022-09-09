New Haven man faces charges in 2021 homicide

Hamden, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A New Haven man faces charges for an August 2021 homicide on Butler Street, Hamden Police said.

Police charged Brian Ward, 30, with assault, reckless endangerment and firearms offenses for an incident that claimed the life of Tyishoun Matheny, 27. He was shot on Butler Street,

near Goodrich Street August 8, 2021. Ward is being held on $250,000.00 bond.

After an extensive investigation, police determined that Ward was with Matheny at the time of the shooting but that he was shot by another individual. Police said Ward fired a handgun near the shooter, after the initial shots were fired.

Police said the homicide investigation is ongoing.

