Saint Johns, MI

St. Johns will dedicate new mural to first responders on 9/11

By Lauren Shields
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxUmI_0hoaXk2L00

It has been 21 years since 9/11, when four planes were hijacked, the Twin Towers fell, the Pentagon was hit and thousands of lives were lost.

On the 21st anniversary of this tragedy, the city of St. Johns will come together to remember all the first responders who put their lives on the line that day, while also honoring local first responders, with the unveiling of a mural.

The mural on the St. Johns Fire Station, designed by Tracie Davis and painted in-part by the community back in June , is officially finished.

It will be dedicated to local first responders, law enforcement officials and healthcare professionals on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. at the fire station on State Street.

Clinton County Prosecutor Tony Spagnuolo, state Rep. Graham Filler, state Sen. Tom Barrett, Fire Chief Jordan Whitford and Police Chief David Kirk will all be in attendance for the ceremony.

